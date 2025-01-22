Global pop star Ed Sheeran has debunked rumors of him going to a New Year's Eve party hosted by Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

He took to his Instagram Stories to debunk the reports. He shared a screenshot of a post from India Willoughby on X, formerly Twitter. Willoughby took a screenshot of an opinion article that reported on Sheeran playing for “wounded IDF soldiers.” In their post, Willoughby said, “Ed Sheeran reportedly went to JK Rowling's New Year's Eve party, too.”

However, this is not the case. Sheeran shut down the report in a lengthy statement. He directly called out Willoughby and others who have reported on the news.

“Respectfully, India Willoughby, and any other journalist who has reported both these stories, neither are true,” said Sheeran. “I spent New Year with my family and friends.

“The story about wounded soldiers at my show, was a charity that sourced tickets to my show in Cyprus last year, which was a large[-]scale public concert. This sort of reporting is devisive and damaging, please research before you post things,” he continued.

The report of Ed Sheeran attending JK Rowling's New Year's party came from The Sun on January 1, 2025. Other celebrities were rumored to be there as well, though none of them have confirmed the report. Given Sheeran's recent comments, it is crucial to take it with a grain of salt.

Ed Sheeran's 2025 tour

In 2025, Sheeran will conclude his Mathematics Tour after three years on the road. The tour started on April 23, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland, and is set to conclude on September 7, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The tour is a celebration of all of Sheeran's past work. It was initially started in support of his fifth studio album, Equals, released in 2021. However, while the tour was going on, he released two more studio albums, Subtract and Autumn Variations.

Additionally, he embarked on the Subtract Tour while on the Mathematics Tour. The shows would take place in smaller venues, such as theaters, in the same city where he would play his stadium Mathematics Tour shows. He would then play the more intimate Subtract album in full and also perform his biggest hits as well.

The Mathematics Tour started with a European leg that ran through 2022. Sheeran then visited New Zealand and Australia before performing a North American leg. He took it around overseas again in 2024 and plans on doing that in 2025 as well.

After a final European leg of the tour, he will end it in September. Sheeran will visit countries like Germany, Norway, Poland, and Sweden during this final run.

Somehow, despite going longer than his last tour, the Mathematics Tour is Sheeran's second-biggest tour to date. He will perform 165 shows in total once it is all said and done.

However, his Divide Tour, which consisted of 14 legs, consisted of 260 total shows. Sheeran started the tour on March 16, 2017, and concluded it on August 26, 2019. His itinerary has been more spaced out on the Mathematics Tour.