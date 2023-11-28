Eddie George, former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State coach, announced as a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist

Legendary Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George was recently announced as a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2024. The Class bolsters household names including George, Rodney Harrison, Torry Holt, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers, and many more.

The potential Hall of Fame inductee is currently the head football coach of the Tennessee State Tigers. The Tigers are just finished their first successful season under George, going 6-5. Some highlights include an electrifying homecoming victory against Norfolk State and a complete shutout against Lincoln.

George has had success at every level of football. At Ohio State, he ran for over 3,500 yards and scored 43 rushing touchdowns. In just his senior year, he ran over 1,826 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. His senior year, 1995, was also his most decorated season in his collegiate career. George won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, the Heisman Trophy, was Consensus All-America, and won the Doak Walker Award for the Most Outstanding Running Back.

In the 1996 NFL Draft, the Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) selected George with the 14th overall pick. The draft choice more than paid off for the franchise. George is the record holder for career rushing yards for the organization with 10,441 yards. He's also the only running back in NFL history to have 300 or more carries in eight straight seasons. The four-time Pro-Bowler never missed a game with Tennessee across 128 starts.

“It's such an honor to be considered for the NFL Hall of Fame,” George told the Tennessee Titans writing staff. “[It's] something that's completely out of your control. You try not to think about it, but to be considered for this – a semifinalist – is tremendous. I'm jus truly, truly floored and honored.”