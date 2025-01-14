In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Eddie George, the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year, shared how his coaching journey began at Tennessee State. Despite having no prior coaching experience and initially doubting his ability to lead an FCS program, the former Tennessee Titan opened up about his transition into the role of head football coach and the challenges he faced starting out.
George said, “It was a calling you're right. I didn't want to coach. I had no aspirations of coaching. I was acting on stage around 2021. I had my wealth management business that was doing very well I enjoyed my life acting and playing golf and raising my sons. That was my three things that I was focused on. But, when I was asked to do this by a very dear friend, you know, I pushed it off and I just didn't want to have anything to do with coaching.”
He continued, “And the question just kept coming back to me, man. What if I was the head coach? Is this something that I will regret not doing later in my years? Given the success that I've had, all the failures that I've been through, how can I impact others? And I asked myself that question. And the answer was, I have to do this. And I was like, no, don't do it.
“But in my spirit, I said, I have to do it. And I woke up this morning and year four, just as excited and appreciative and have so much gratitude to be in this position than the day I took the job. So it lets me know I'm right where I need to be. And I'm excited about helping these young men realize their full potential. Also helping change the trajectory of Tennessee State as a whole, getting this university, this program headed in the right direction for excellence and sustainability,” he said to Rome.
Not long after the Eddie George era had begun in the Land of Golden Sunshine he and the Tigers experienced their share of struggles, going 5-6 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2022. The team then turned the corner with a 6-5 record, posting their first winning season since 2017. This year's team etched themselves in history as they finished 9-4, won a share of the Big South-OVC championship, and clinched a bid in the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2013.