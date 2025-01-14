George said, “It was a calling you're right. I didn't want to coach. I had no aspirations of coaching. I was acting on stage around 2021. I had my wealth management business that was doing very well I enjoyed my life acting and playing golf and raising my sons. That was my three things that I was focused on. But, when I was asked to do this by a very dear friend, you know, I pushed it off and I just didn't want to have anything to do with coaching.”

He continued, “And the question just kept coming back to me, man. What if I was the head coach? Is this something that I will regret not doing later in my years? Given the success that I've had, all the failures that I've been through, how can I impact others? And I asked myself that question. And the answer was, I have to do this. And I was like, no, don't do it.

“But in my spirit, I said, I have to do it. And I woke up this morning and year four, just as excited and appreciative and have so much gratitude to be in this position than the day I took the job. So it lets me know I'm right where I need to be. And I'm excited about helping these young men realize their full potential. Also helping change the trajectory of Tennessee State as a whole, getting this university, this program headed in the right direction for excellence and sustainability,” he said to Rome.