Despite joining the OVC in 1986, the Tennessee State Tigers haven't won a conference championship since their back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999.

Coming off their first successful season under head coach Eddie George, the Tennessee State Tigers look to build upon their momentum as they reveal their 2024 football schedule.

Given their schedule and most recent recruiting class, the Tigers are in prime position to improve within the Big South-OVC. Last season, they finished 6-5, but went 2-4 in the conference, tied with three other teams.

Tennessee State will begin their 2024 football season against Mississippi Valley State in the John Merritt Classic on Aug. 31. The next week, the Tigers have arguably their hardest game of the year. They'll take on FCS playoff semifinalist North Dakota State. In total, the Bison have 37 conference championships and 17 national championships with former players like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, and Christian Watson.

Following the game in North Dakota, the Tigers travel to Memphis to play Arkansas Pine-Bluff in the Southern Heritage Classic. They take on a stretch run of Big South-OVC opponents in Tennessee Tech, Charleston Southern, Lindenwood, and Eastern Illinois. On Oct. 19, Tennessee State takes a brief break from their conference schedule to take on the MEAC Champions and Celebration Bowl runner-ups, the Howard Bison. This is the first meeting between the two school since 2001, when Tennessee State blew the Bison out 45-0, according to the Tigers' website.

After the Howard game, the Tigers go back to their conference schedule and play UT Martin and Western Illinois. On Nov. 16, they'll go to Boiling Springs, North Carolina to play the reigning Big South-OVC Champions Gardner-Webb. Tennessee State finishes their regular season schedule against Southeast Missouri at home the following week.