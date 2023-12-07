Edward Waters' head football coach Toriano Morgan received a contract extension after a historic year for the Tigers.

Edward Waters head coach Toriano Morgan has received a three-year contract extension, per a statement by the institution. The contract extension comes after his Tigers had an outstanding season, finishing the year with a 6-4 record.

Dr. Ivana Rich, Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, spoke about Morgan's extension, saying, “Under Coach Morgan's steadfast leadership these past years, our football program has shown impressive development and promise. As both his track record and the team's continued improvement demonstrate, we have full faith in Coach Morgan to guide and motivate our student-athletes to realize their potential. We aim to support him wholeheartedly in nurturing our talent as we strive together for championship victories and school pride that will resound through Jacksonville.”

Morgan joined the program in 2021 and drastically improved the fortunes of the football program as it transitioned back into the SIAC as a full member. The Tigers struggled to start the season, losing consecutive games to Florida Memorial, Benedict, and Fort Valley State. However, the team regained several key players and went on a five-game win streak that was highlighted by a homecoming crashing win over Tuskegee and a last-second touchdown over Albany State.

Morgan's Edward Waters team had an explosive offensive attack, finishing the season inishing fifth overall in scoring offense (29.3 PPG), third in total offense (406.3 ypg), and second in passing offense (286.9 ypg). He also was great at developing his players, with eight players being named to the all-conference team and five players being named to the first team.

Morgan is expected to continue to build a perennial power in the SIAC and compete for championships for years to come.