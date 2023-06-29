El Salvador and Costa Rica lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our El Salvador-Costa Rica prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

El Salvador has failed to capture a win for the ninth straight time. The Salvadorians were defeated by French territory Martinique in a 2-1 result at the Inter Miami CF Stadium. Los Cuscatlecos will try to snatch a point or three in this game.

Costa Rica is also on a losing record of their own, garnering their fourth straight defeat in the hands of Panama. With disappointing outings in the World Cup, Nations League, and friendly games, Costa Rica intends to get back on their feet in this match.

Here are the El Salvador-Costa Rica soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: El Salvador-Costa Rica Odds

El Salvador: +270

Costa Rica: +105

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +122

Under 2.5 Goals: -172

How to Watch El Salvador vs. Costa Rica

TV: Fox Sports 1, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Concacaf Official App, YouTube, Bet365, Foxsports.com, , TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App

Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

Why El Salvador Can Beat Costa Rica

In their previous encounter, La Selecta suffered a 2-1 defeat to a ten-man Martinique side. Despite having 22 shots compared to their opponents' seven and enjoying a numerical advantage with an extra player for the entire second half, Hugo Ernesto Pérez's team couldn't turn the game around. El Salvador managed to score a late consolation goal from a penalty kick after missing an earlier opportunity, but found themselves trailing by two goals within the first 20 minutes of the match.

El Salvador's recent record paints a bleak picture as they have failed to secure a victory in their last nine matches across all competitions. This streak of poor results has contributed to the diminishing odds of a win for the team. Another concerning statistic for El Salvador is their inability to keep a clean sheet in 14 consecutive games since February of the previous year. Of particular note is the fact that three of those losses came from narrow 1-0 scorelines, all against fellow Central American opponents.

The team's recent form is disheartening, with six losses in their last seven games and a nine-game winless streak. Disappointed by their lack of points in their tournament opener, El Salvador will be eager to make the most of their chances in upcoming matches. Their most recent victory dates back almost a year ago when they triumphed with a 3-1 scoreline against Grenada.

The Gil brothers – Cristian, Brayan, and Mayer – will star for the El Salvador team. Kevin Reyes, Jairo Henríquez, Joshua Pérez, and Narciso Orellana will also be making their marks in the midfield.

Why Costa Rica Can Beat El Salvador

Costa Rica also had a disappointing start to their Gold Cup campaign, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Panama. Similar to their upcoming opponents, Los Ticos found themselves trailing by two goals before scoring a late consolation goal. Aaron Suarez marked his 21st birthday by converting from close range.

Over the course of 67 encounters between the two nations, Costa Rica has emerged victorious in 40 occasions. Their most recent meeting took place in a World Cup qualifying clash last year, which saw Los Ticos secure a 2-1 victory. In the most recent outings for both Costa Rica and El Salvador, both teams managed to find the back of the net, highlighting their attacking capabilities. Costa Rica has remained unbeaten in the fixture for the past ten games since 2010.

Despite their astounding record, Costa Rica is currently on a four-game losing streak and will be eager to turn things around. They have shown promising performances in recent matchups against El Salvador and are likely to continue their positive record. They fully comprehend that their second match carries significant importance, as breaking their four-game losing streak is crucial.

Since their triumph over Martinique on March 25th, the Ticos have been unable to celebrate a victory publicly. Their prospects of advancing to the next stage of the tournament hang by a thread, as they have struggled to regain their best form following a commendable World Cup campaign.

Luis Fernando Suárez's wards will be making and pushing for the best results in the match. Forwards Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, and Diego Campos will need to step up and find their scoring groove in this game. Meanwhile, Celso Borges, Aarón Suárez, Kendall Waston, and Francisco Calvo should also be figuring things out in their crucial roles as midfielders and defenders. Roan Wilson, Wilmer Azofeifa, and Carlos Mora will be looking for their first goal for the team.

Final El Salvador-Costa Rica Prediction & Pick

El Salvador will definitely make things interesting, but Costa Rica should be able to pick up from their losses. A high-scoring match is expected, but the Tricolor should win over the Cuscatlecos.

Final El Salvador-Costa Rica Prediction & Pick: Costa Rica (+105), Over 2.5 goals (+122)