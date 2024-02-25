The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24 is held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and streamed live Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles streamed live worldwide for the first time on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. ET.
The SAG Awards starting doing away with hosts since 2021. In lieu of hosts, the awards ceremony has ambassadors Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) and Taylor Zakhar-Perez (Red, White & Royal Blue). Tan France and Elaine Welteroth interviewed the winners after they claimed The Actor on stage.
Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper presented Barbra Streisand the SAG Life Achievement Award.
The cast of Oppenheimer won big at the SAG Awards with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. cinching their respective prizes in acting. The film also won the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.
For TV and streaming, one big surprise was Pedro Pascal's win for outstanding performance by an actor in a drama series for The Last of Us. No surprises in Succession and The Bear winning best drama and comedy respectively.
Winners are in bold letters.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
- Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham in “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison in “American Fiction”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
- Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in “Maestro”
- Margot Robbie as Barbie in “Barbie”
- Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in “Poor Things”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison in “American Fiction”
- Willem Dafoe as Godwin Baxter in “Poor Things”
- Robert De Niro as William Hale in “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling as Ken in “Barbie”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks as Sofia in “The Color Purple”
- Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari in “Ferrari”
- Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll in “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb in “The Holdovers”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
- Matt Bomer as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller in “Fellow Travelers”
- Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman in “Fargo”
- David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk in “Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie”
- Steven Yeun as Danny Cho in “Beef”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
- Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers in “Painkiller”
- Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce in “Tiny Beautiful Things”
- Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott in “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Bel Powley as Miep Gies in “A Small Light”
- Ali Wong as Amy Lau in “Beef”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
- Brian Cox as Logan Roy in “Succession”
- Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison in “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in “Succession”
- Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in “Succession”
- Pedro Pascal as Joel in “The Last of Us”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
- Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in “The Morning Show”
- Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in “The Crown”
- Bella Ramsey as Ellie in “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in “Succession”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in “Ted Lasso”
- Bill Hader as Barry in “Barry”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich in “The Bear”
- Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in “The Bear”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in “The Bear”
- Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Last of Us
- The Mandalorian
SAG Life Achievement Award
Barbara Streisand