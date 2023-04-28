It seems like more than ever, the MCU is in a state of transition. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 says goodbye to the director and some of the cast members, and Disney is attempting to introduce new characters to be at the forefront of the MCU. Elizabeth Olsen has been Wanda/Scarlet Witch for a number of years now, but she’s on a bit of a hiatus from the character. Recent comments will have fans buzzing about when we may see Olsen next in the MCU.

Speaking with Variety about her new show Love & Death, Olsen said, “I don’t miss it,” in reference to the MCU after a long period between WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though a sign of indication can be seen in the video version of the interview (around the 28-minute mark). When asked to “blink twice” if she had any plans for superhero-related projects on the horizon, Olsen looked off into the distance but was caught fluttering her eyes. Was this done by Olsen to make the internet go wild, or was this a subliminal message? If I were a betting man, I’d bet on the former.

But we’ll have to see what ends up happening with Olsen. She’s right — she did a lot of Marvel projects and has been a part of that machine since she joined the franchise in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. While she seems to be making a concerted effort to do non-Marvel projects, she will lend her voice to the animated What If…? series on Disney+. Regardless of what’s next for Elizabeth Olsen, hopefully, she won’t have to do her own stunts. She does name some directors she’d like to work with in that Variety interview, and please, Ari Aster, give her a call! She would’ve made Beau is Afraid a lot better.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The first three episodes of Love & Death are streaming on HBO Max now.