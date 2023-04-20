Elizabeth Olsen may be a high-flying, butt-kicking character in the MCU, but it appears that the actress may not be a fan of doing these stunts.

During an appearance on The Late Show, Olsen talked to host Stephen Colbert about doing her own stunts in her MCU appearances. Describing the feeling of doing these sequences, she said, “Your stomach leaves you. It’s like, I guess, the joy people get on roller coasters, which I don’t get, but people love that feeling.” She continued, “I’ve definitely recovered from my giddiness. Sometimes I’m just like, ‘Okay, how many more of these do you want? I can do this all day’-kind of thing. But sometimes I get a little freaked out.”

She then turned her attention to her most recent MCU appearance, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “There is one [stune] in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where I had to be dropped from 30 feet up and land. They wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan, kind of like fencing? I was like, ‘Just use the [stunt] double. This is so ridiculous — there is a double for a reason. Like, face replace…’ They do it all the time. And they used it. In the movie, I’m landing and I look like Peter Pan. I look like I’m fencing. It’s ridiculous,” said Olsen.

Despite these feelings, Olsen did “most of” the stunts in Multiverse of Madness and clarified her stance on using the stunt double, “It’s a waste of everyone’s time because a stunt double does it so much better.”

Elizabeth Olsen has been doing the rounds promoting her upcoming HBO Max (soon to be Max) series Love & Death. It’ll serve as a nice break from her MCU-heavy slate (her last three films were all MCU films). Her MCU future is “ambiguous” after the events of Multiverse of Madness, but we all know that she’ll be back sooner than later. Whenever that is, it’ll be hard not to imagine it being a stunt double whenever Wanda flies across the screen.

Love & Death will premiere on HBO Max on April 27.