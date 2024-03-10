Elle King performed a tribute to Dolly Parton, and let's just say it was a booze-filled mess.
To help move the situation along, King hopped on Instagram to address the January performance, Deadline reports.
Elle King posted on Instagram her love for fans and haters
In the post, the singer wrote, “To everyone sending me love because I'm human and already talked to Dolly I love you. To everyone who told me to k*ll myself, I love you too.”
In it, King is seen running up a set of stairs in an auditorium.
View this post on Instagram
Comments are pretty mixed.
One user wrote, “Why can't you apologize to all the people that paid to see you perform. They deserve an apology too!”
Someone else said, “Any true fan of Dollys would know that She would be saddened and disgusted to hear that people would suggest another human take their own life…we all know that is NOT how Dolly rolls. Keep on Keeping On Elle.”
This stems from the tribute concert at the Grand Ol' Opry earlier this year. King and a host of other performers were there to pay tribute to the legend. However, King was boozed up and forgot lyrics, cursed, and slurred her way through her part. It…wasn't pretty.
Despite the situation, Parton came out and defended her. She said, “Elle is really a great artist. She's a great girl, and she's been going through a lot of hard things lately. And she just had a little too much to drink, so let's just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anyone ever could.”
Hopefully, Elle King has cleaned up her act. And if Dolly Parton is cool with what took place, that's huge.