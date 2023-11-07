RoboSquad Revolution recently showed Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fighting in it's newest trailer. Here's a peak at RoboSquad Revolution.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been featured in the most recent promo trailer for Robosquad Revolution. RoboSquad Revolution's Open Beta launches on Steam and Epic Games this November. Here's a peak at what's to come.

Around the 30-second mark, there’s a sequence of Elon Musk and a reptilian Mark Zuckerberg fighting. Both men are special characters in the game.

RoboSquad Revolution sees players become insurgent robots marching to the beat of their motherboard in the name of rebellion. Gamers can level up their components and rewrite the future of AI, one Hologram Throwdown at a time.

Zuckerburg and Musk being included in the game is quite funny and fits the theme surprisingly well. Both billionaires have made major strides in progressing our world “forward” in the world of technology. It's clever to include the two CEOs as playable characters in a game titled RoboSquad Revolution.

RoboSquad Revoution's trailer shows much more than just Musk and Zuckerberg. The trailer shows the riotous life of a revolutionary AI robot in the Iron Orchestra. This group of rogue Zorans fights for their freedom in a world dominated by sentient police and military forces. Players choose their class, strategize with teams, and take down enemies in this third-person shooter. The game is set just 21 years in the future in 2044.

What's also funny about Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fighting in this trailer is, of course, that there were rumors of a real fight between the two men that was supposed to occur this past Summer. Musk offered to travel to Zuckerberg's personal fight arena on August 14th, but Zuckerberg publicly stated it was “time to move on.”

It was a pretty entertaining feud to follow along with. Two of the richest people in the world are half joking, but also half serious about potentially squaring off in a cage match. Zuckerberg claimed he was lifting weights every day to prepare for the fight. Musk, had a much funnier approach. He claimed he would perform a move called “The Walrus.” Musk would simply lie on top of Zuckerberg with his weight advantage. It's always fun to speculate, but RoboSquad Revolution will let fans see some sort of fight between the two.

RoboSquad Revolution brings another exciting shooter game into the gaming world. If a cameo from these two icons as playable characters isn't enough, check out more information here.

