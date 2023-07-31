He's baaack. On Twitter at least. Although someone should probably warn Kanye West that it's called X now. They should also probably mention to stop tweeting antisemitic hate speech. Actually maybe lead with that advice, now that I think about it. Anyway, the rapper who's previously notified us through song that that which doesn't kill him can only make him stronger is back on the platform that made his career and reputation quite a bit weaker about eight months ago.

Although it's hard to blame Twitter for Kanye West, who goes by Ye these days, posting pictures of a swastika inside a Star of David, saying he'd go “death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people” and other deranged, super cringe views. West, who in addition to his music career is also a fashion designer, lost substantial sponsorships from the tweets, including his Adidas Yeezy shoe and clothing brand. Despite all the fallout, Elon Musk decided the time was right to reinstate Ye's X/Twitter account.

Musk loves to proclaim himself a “free speech absolutist” and has said X/Twitter should only take action on users' accounts when someone is not abiding by local laws. Although when driver complaints are made about his vehicles over at his other company Tesla, he seems to have a much different attitude about free speech.

For a time last year, West made a push to purchase a conservative social media platform Parler, presumably to keep espousing whatever hate-fueled speech he wanted. Then, in a statement to NPR, Parler explained it cancelled an agreement to sell the site to West after he again made Nazi-sympathizing comments — this time to the notorious alt-right internet program InfoWars. On the show, West praised Adolf Hitler — who murdered six million European Jews and at least five million prisoners of war — and said Nazis “did good things too; we've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Now Kanye West is back on X/Twitter thanks to Elon Musk, and who knows what he and his unsold Yeezys will step in with his abhorrent views next.