Elton John has said farewell to his Atlanta condo for a whopping $7.225 million — that's 45% higher than the original asking price

Elton John said goodbye to his Atlanta condo and for a lot more than he expected.

The buyer made a “Sacrifice”

Realtor Chase Mizell posted that John's Atlanta condo sold for $7.225 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. That was 45% higher than the initial asking price of $4,995,000.

The 13,000-square-foot condo has been one of John's properties for years. He bought the condo at the Park Place on Peachtree condo complex in 1991. John put it up for sale last September, making this journey over one year long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Mizell (@chase_sells_atl)

Mizell took to Instagram to celebrate the news. “With great pleasure, we announce the triumphant finale of a year-long journey—celebrating the sale of Sir Elton John’s exquisite condominium,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Through meticulous preparation and unwavering dedication, we achieved a remarkable feat: a sale that soared to an astounding 45% above the initial listing price.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the collective brilliance of the seller’s exceptional team, whose support and commitment to the sale were truly unparalleled,” he added. “Equally deserving of our appreciation is the entire marketing and public relations team at Sotheby’s International Realty, whose visionary campaign raised the bar in Atlanta's luxury real estate market.”

Elton John is currently enjoying his retirement from touring. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour lasted nearly five years thanks to the pandemic. Consisting of nine legs and 330 shows, the tour grossed nearly $939 million and is currently the highest-grossing tour ever (until the “Eras” tour ends).