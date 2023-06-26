Elton John played his final show in the U.K. at this year's Glastonbury Festival and did so in grand fashion; breaking records along the way.

According to BBC One, John's headlining Sunday night show at Glastonbury drew the biggest overnight audience for a show at the illustrious festival. The show was broadcast on BBC Radio 2, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Sounds and drew an overnight audience of 7.6 million and an average of 7.3 million with a 48.9% share.

Meanwhile, other Glastonbury headliners such as Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses peaked at 2.6 million (with an average of 1.5 million) and 2.1 million (with an average of 1 million), respectively. That shows the staying power of John's legend.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And best of all, John gave the Glastonbury crowd a treat of a show with a slightly different set than what you hear on his ongoing “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. It began when John came out and hit the opening notes to “Pinball Wizard,” a song made famous by The Who but one that he has covered himself and has played in a number of concerts. The show also featured a number of special performances with guests like a performance of “Sad Songs (Say So Much)” with the London Community Gospel Choir and “Dont Go Breaking My Heart” with Rina Sawayama. The set was still filled with the biggest hits like “Bennie and the Jets” and “Your Song” and was a great night for fans of the legend.

Elton John is currently embarking on the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour — his final one ever. Thanks to the pandemic, the tour will have spanned nearly five years since its beginning in Allentown, Pennsylvania on September 8, 2018. He closed out the North America portion with a show at the legendary Dodgers Stadium — which was streamed on Disney+ — and now closed out his U.K. leg of the tour with a headlining show at Glastonbury. Not too shabby.