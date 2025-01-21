ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Emma Navarro faces Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Navarro-Swiatek prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Navarro-Swiatek.

Emma Navarro is the fighter who goes 15 rounds and wins on points at this Australian Open. Navarro is winning a succession of three-set matches at this tournament, not dominating overall but delivering the goods when she needs to. Navarro gets into a third set and finds greater focus instead of breaking down. It is really impressive to watch her solve problems, not panic, and clean up her game in crunch time. It's a very professional display of tennis from a player who is steadily growing on tour. Navarro beat Coco Gauff at Wimbledon and authored a deep run at SW19 last summer on English lawns. She then made the 2024 U.S. Open semifinals before losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka. She is now one win from stacking together major semifinals on hardcourts, which would cement her status as a top-10 player and give her a better chance of making the top five before the year 2025 concludes.

What is admirable about Navarro beyond the displays of toughness is that she is taking out solid veteran opponents. She beat former major finalist Ons Jabeur. Then she beat another top-10 seed at this tournament, Daria Kasatkina. These are not unranked or obscure players; they are pros who have been around the block several times and have more major-tournament experience than Navarro. You wouldn't know it by the way Navarro handles herself.

Now Navarro runs into a supreme test. Kasatkina and Jabeur are good players. Iga Swiatek is more than just good. Swiatek has been swatting away the competition very convincingly at this Australian Open. She hasn't lost a set in four matches. She has lost no more than two games in each of her last three matches. She was won a set 6-0 in her last three matches. She has lost just one game in her last two matches. Iga is making bagels and breadsticks at her bakery. She is totally overwhelming the competition and looks like someone who, first of all, wants to prove that she is the best player in the world. Second, Iga wants that potential major final matchup against Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek and Sabalenka have dueled for the World No. 1 ranking the past few years, and they are indeed the two best female tennis players on the planet right now. However, they have not yet met in a major final — not in Australia, not at Roland Garros at the French Open, not at Wimbledon, and not at the U.S. Open. They have met in a major semifinal, but not a final.

Will we get the big blockbuster final, or will Emma Navarro spoil the party Down Under?

Here are the Navarro-Swiatek Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Navarro-Swiatek Odds

Game Spread:

Navarro +6.5 (-110)

Swiatek -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline:

Navarro +800

Swiatek -1450

To Win First Set:

Navarro +490

Swiatek -750

Total Games In Match:

Over 17.5 (-132)

Under 17.5 (+100)

Total Games Won:

Navarro over 5.5 (-132)

Navarro under 5.5 (-102)

Swiatek over 12.5 (+160)

Swiatek under +12.5 (-215)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: Approx. 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT (depending on length of previous match)

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Emma Navarro Will Win

Emma Navarro is a tough out, period. Making the U.S. Open semifinals last year gave her a world of confidence. Crucially, she has built on that confidence instead of being complacent. Some tennis players put together one great season, but then the next year, when the whole tour is gunning for them, they fade away and don't make adjustments to the reality that every opponent is throwing the best fastball at them. Navarro is making adjustments. She is evolving even as the tour tries harder to beat her. Navarro is not getting a lot of respect in the betting markets. You have a chance to make serious money with Navarro.

Why Iga Swiatek Will Win

What else is there to say? A world-class player is slashing through opponents like it's nothing. Swiatek has barely broken a sweat this tournament. By playing ultra-short matches, Swiatek has kept herself fresh for this match. If she has to dig deep, she will.

Final Navarro-Swiatek Prediction & Pick

In elite tennis matches, a spread this large should generally be bet against. Navarro will not lose by more than six games. Take the spread and the over 5.5 games prop as well.

Final Navarro-Swiatek Prediction & Pick: Navarro +6.5, Navarro over 5.5 games won