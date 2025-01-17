ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Emma Navarro faces Ons Jabeur at the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Navarro-Jabeur prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Navarro-Jabeur.

Emma Navarro knows how important this year is to her tennis career. Navarro burst onto the scene in 2024. She ended 2023 ranked outside the top 35. She rose all the way to No. 8 in the WTA world rankings before 2024 was done. Navarro scored huge wins against elite competition at multiple major events. She beat Madison Keys at the French Open, then Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff at Wimbledon en route to the quarterfinals. Then, at the 2024 U.S. Open, she went all the way to the semifinals. She put in a lot of really good work and sustained it over several months at big tournaments. Her rise did not feel like an accident. To put things differently, her rankings rise wasn't the product of one tournament and one big points pickup; it was the result of several tournaments Navarro managed to string together over multiple months. This felt real and organic, not a stroke of luck or anything aberrational.

Whenever a tennis player puts together a big season for the first time, the rest of the tour takes notice. Every player in the locker room begins to put more of a target on that opponent's back. Navarro knows the rest of the tour is coming for her. That's why 2025 is so important. If Navarro can answer the challenge of being a marked opponent for the rest of the tour, she will know she is here to stay and will continue to be very relevant in women's tennis. If she gets knocked off her perch, it will be that much more difficult to build back to this same standard in the future. In 2025, we are going to learn if Emma Navarro is ready to be an annual top-10 player or just an occasional visitor to the top 10, a tennis tourist one could say. She won a fierce match against Payton Stearns earlier in this Australian Open and then won her second-round match relatively smoothly. If she can beat Ons Jabeur, who has reached multiple major finals, Navarro will know her 2025 season has a chance to become something special.

Here are the Navarro-Jabeur Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Navarro-Jabeur Odds

Game Spread:

Navarro -0.5 (-110)

Jabeur +0.5 (-120)

Moneyline:

Navarro -111

Jabeur -108

To Win First Set:

Navarro -116

Jabeur -106

Total Games In Match:

Over 22.5 (-108)

Under 22.5 (-126)

Total Games Won:

Navarro over 12.5 (+104)

Navarro under 12.5 (-138)

Jabeur over 12.5 (+108)

Jabeur under +12.5 (-142)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: TBA

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Emma Navarro Will Win

Emma Navarro had a better 2024 tennis season than Ons Jabeur. Right now, Navarro is a better tennis player than Jabeur. The spread should be larger than what it is. Navarro will win the match, simple as that.

Why Ons Jabeur Will Win

Ons Jabeur lives for big showdowns. She is a proven veteran who has, unlike Navarro, reached a major final. She will be ready for this match and has the variety needed to keep Navarro off balance.

Final Navarro-Jabeur Prediction & Pick

This match is being viewed as a virtual toss-up by the markets. If you think this match is as close as the spread suggests, betting on the match to go three sets makes sense. This means any over games won prop is a decent play. What you also get from an over games won prop, though, is that if the match goes only two sets but involves one tiebeaker or 7-5 set, an over can still hit. Navarro winning 6-4, 7-5, still hits the over.

Navarro over 12.5 games won