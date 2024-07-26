In a lighthearted moment at the Paris Olympics, American tennis player Emma Navarro recreated an iconic meme of basketball superstar LeBron James. Navarro shared a photo on her Instagram story of her meeting the legendary Lakers player, with a caption mirroring a well-known image of James, “Smiling through it all! Can't believe this is my life,” a nod to James' famous poolside post.

Navarro, who is participating in her first Olympics, posed with Lebron and her fellow USA athletes and team members in the photo, capturing a moment of joy and camaraderie. The original meme referenced by Navarro features James smiling widely in a pool.

James became an internet sensation with the candid poolside photo, which has been widely circulated and referenced in popular culture since 2021. He recently made headlines before the Olympics for another photo opp, this one involving the British singer Tyla. In a photo that quickly gained traction online, James was seen enjoying himself at a party for U.S. athletes with Tyla, which sparked some jokes on social media about James “getting in trouble” with his wife.

Team USA men’s basketball's first opponent of the games will be against Serbia – a team that features Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić. For James, Paris marks his fourth Olympic appearance. This year, James was the U.S. flag bearer for the Olympics Opening Ceremony, alongside U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff.

Meanwhile, Navarro has been making waves in the tennis world with her impressive performances leading up to the Olympics. The 22-year-old has shown great promise, climbing the ranks and proving herself on the international stage. Her journey to Paris included a fourth-round win at Wimbledon against Gauff. Navarro's participation in the Olympics marks a significant milestone in her career. She will face Austrian Julia Grabher in the first round of women’s tennis singles on Saturday.