After much deliberation, the Television Academy has announced a new date for the 75th Emmys. This comes as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes caused the deliberation over a delay.

On August 10, the Television Academy took to social media to announce the new date, January 15. The ceremony will air on Fox and begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Just last week, Variety was reporting that vendors for the Emmys were told that the ceremony would not happen on September 18. Given that the ceremony is now a little over a month away and both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have continued on, the Television Academy was left no choice but to delay it.

Not since 2001 (after 9/11) have the Emmys been delayed. The strikes have caused a lot of collateral damage as the studios insist on not negotiating fair deals for the artists.

The new January date for the Emmys falls in line with what Variety has been reporting. Last month, they reported that Fox had been pushing for a postponement into January (this was prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike kicking off). However, January 15 is a Monday which is a big unusal. Perhaps this is due to the Critics Choice Awards being held on January 14.

Nominations for the Emmys dropped last month and HBO dominated. Succession led the way with a whopping 27 nominations, The Last of Us and The White Lotus were not far behind with 24 and 23, respectively. Ted Lasso also had 21 nominations for Apple, and Netflix took home a bunch of nominations for Beef (13), Dahmer (13), and Wednesday (12).

The 75th Emmy Awards will air on January 15.