Netflix series, Love is Blind contestant Ismael “Izzy” Zapata has sparked speculation about the status of his engagement with Stacy Snyder, a fellow contestant. Recent events suggest trouble in paradise for the two.

Witnesses spotted Izzy and an unidentified woman at Hermosa Ink Collective in Hermosa Beach, CA. Their interactions hinted at a date. At some point, Izzy even placed his hand on her leg during their time together.

The Love is Blind contestant also shared photos on Instagram of himself enjoying drinks and pizza in Hermosa Beach. But he omitted any pictures of the mystery woman. Fans guessed that the said photos happened at the same time he was seen with the woman.

It's worth noting that Izzy was wearing the same outfit in his Instagram posts as he did during his visit to the tattoo shop. Many hints that the unidentified woman might have been taking the photos for him.

This development is significant for fans who have been following Izzy and Stacy's journey on Love is Blind. They are one of the two remaining couples from the show's pods. In fact, in a previous episode, Stacy's father, Dale, questioned Izzy about his intentions in the relationship. This earned praise from viewers for his tough love.

As anticipation builds for the next episode of the show, which is set to air on Friday. However, Izzy's recent date has raised doubts about the future of his relationship with Stacy, leaving fans curious about whether they are heading toward a happy ending or a breakup.