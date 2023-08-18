Don't expect England manager Sarina Wiegman to become the next head coach of the United States women's national soccer team. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned after the team's early exit from the 2023 FIBA Women's World Cup. Despite rumors that the USWNT could look to hire Sarina Wiegman following England's match in the Women's World Cup Final, the manager appears to be staying put.

Wiegman will lead England against Spain Sunday with the 2023 Women's World Cup title on the line. Andonovski and the USWNT were eliminated by Sweden in the Round of 16. It sounds like Wiegman has little interest in looking to help the USA rebound from their World Cup upset.

“I have a contract until 2025,” Wiegman told reporters, via ESPN. “I'm really enjoying my job, and I have the impression that people still like me doing that job. I have no plans to leave.”

Wiegman had little interest in discussing rumors that the USWNT wants to hire her.

“I'm staying out of that,” Wiegman said. “I've heard it. I'm with England, I'm really happy with England, and I have a contract until 2025.”

Wiegman might've had a chance to be the USWNT coach in this year's Women's World Cup. Sarina Wiegman was approached about the USWNT job in 2019 but turned down the opportunity to discuss coaching the USA, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports.

The USWNT entered the Women's World Cup as the favorite to win the tournament for a third straight time. It quickly became apparent that the Americans might have trouble making it to the Final. After the USWNT backed into the knockout round with a draw, England was given the best odds to win the World Cup.