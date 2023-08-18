It has been a thrilling 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and the final game is sure to be no different. With the semi-finals over, Spain and England have advanced to square off in the Women's World Cup final. England will be making their first-ever appearance in the final after they beat Australia 3-1 in a classic semi-finals match.

Spain won their semi-final game over Sweden, 2-1. All three of the game's goals occurred after the 80th minute. The thriller came down to the wire, as Spain's Olga Carmona scored the game-winner in the 89th minute. Spain will also be making their first appearance in the Women's World Cup final.

Both semi-final games ended with fans on the edge of their seats, and the final is sure to be no different. Below is everything you need to know heading into the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

When and where is the 2023 Women's World Cup final?

Spain and England kick off the final game on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 a.m. PT, or 20:00 Australian Eastern Standard Time, for the event taking place in Sydney, Australia. The co-host Australia will host the match in Stadium Australia.

How to watch the 2023 Women's World Cup final?

Fans watching from the United States can watch the match on FOX or stream the game on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

Games can also be streamed on Fubo.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Information

Spain vs. England is shaping up to be a classic. Not only is this both club's first time in the final, but all of their games have been close in the knockout rounds (with the exception of Spain's 5-1 victory over Switzerland).

Aitana Bonmatí and Jennifer Hermoso are Spain's leading goal scorers with three a piece. Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo also have a team-leading three goals for England.

Cata Coll (Spain) and Mary Earps (England) will be the game's goalkeepers. Both ladies have done a fantastic job protecting the net, as the teams have only allowed seven and three goals, respectively. Both teams have a goal difference of +10 against their competition.

Spain has been fueled by the emergence of an unlikely superstar. Salma Paralluelo is only a teenager, yet she has had a great tournament. Paralluelo scored an extra-time game-winner in the quarterfinals and then scored the team's first goal in their semi-final match against Sweden. The young forward is a player to look out for in the final.

Spain and England have never played each other in this version of the tournament. However, the two teams have faced off 16 total times in their history. England has won seven times, while Spain has had the upper hand three times. Six of the 16 matches between the clubs ended in draws, proving this game will likely come down to the wire.

Spain and England's most recent clash was in 2022 at the European Championship. The Lionesses bested La Roja 2-1 in the round of 16.

History of the FIFA Women's World Cup

The FIFA Women's World Cup has been held every four years since 1991. The United States has a record four victories in the tournament. Germany won twice, while Japan and Norway have each won once.

China hosted the inaugural tournament and then hosted the tournament a second time in 2007. The United States is the only other country to host the tournament twice. Sweden, Germany, Canada, and France each hosted the tournament once, and in 2023 New Zealand and Australia became the first countries to co-host the tournament.