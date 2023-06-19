England and North Macedonia meet in the Euro 2024 Qualifier! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our England-North Macedonia prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

England has a magnificent start in Qualification Group C. The Three Lions conceded only one goal and blasted eight over Italy, Ukraine, and Malta. The English squad will be facing a North Macedonia side that they have never lost to.

North Macedonia will be playing its third game in Group C. They won against Malta in the first match then lost to Ukraine in their second game. The Lynxes have two wins for the year, including a 1-0 victory over the Faroe Islands in a friendly match.

Here are the England-North Macedonia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: England-North Macedonia Odds

England: -1100

North Macedonia: +2400

Draw: +850

Over 2.5 Goals: -215

Under 2.5 Goals: +168

How to Watch England vs. North Macedonia

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, UEFA.tv, VIX+

Time: 2;45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why England Can Beat North Macedonia

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Three Lions (3-0-0) have the far superior talent. The English squad trails Argentina, France, Brazil, and Belgium in the World Rankings. They are ahead of the Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

Despite a quarterfinal exit in the Qatar World Cup to France, England has been cruising in this tourney. They won their previous matches against Italy (1-2) and Ukraine (2-0). The Lions were also cruising to a 4-0 victory against Malta. An own-goal by Ferdinando Apap off of Bukayo Saka's blast opened the scoring for England. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane also scored in the first half. Callum Wilson converted in the penalty spot in the 83rd minute. It was a disaster for Malta, not managing to get any big chance, shot, or corner kick in the game and completing only 370 passes.

England has high hopes for Euro 2024 after losing on penalties to Italy in the most recent edition of the tournament in 2020. They still have an undefeated record in the group, acquiring nine points out of three wins, eight goals, and a +7 goal differential. Gareth Southgate's team is averaging 3.3 big chances, 13.7 total shots, 13.3 successful dribbles, and 4.3 corners per game, giving them a 20% goal conversion. They have a 41-13 edge in shots, putting 20 on target to just one for their opponents.

The depth of the Three Lions will make a huge difference, with players like Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, and Jack Grealish almost fully rested. Harry Kane had Bukayo Saka and James Maddison starting alongside him in attack. Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield with Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson, and Gareth Southgate's experiment paid off in a big way.

Only Bukayo Saka has a doubtful status in this match. England has a depth of offensive talent in the squad, such as Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, and Eberechi Eze. The defense is highlighted by the likes of Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, and Luke Shaw.

Why North Macedonia Can Beat England

North Macedonia is ranked 65th in the 2022 FIFA World Rankings, trailing Ghana, Qatar, Northern Ireland, Jamaica, and Iceland in the list. The Macedonians are placed ahead of South Africa, Iraq, Albania, Montenegro, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

North Macedonia gave Ukraine a serious test on Friday. The Macedonians took a 2-0 lead into halftime but could not close out the victory. Ukraine rallied to win 3-2, getting the winner after a red card left North Macedonia playing with 10 men. Enis Bardhi and Eljif Elmas scored for the Lynxes in the loss. They had a poor second half, managing to get only one shot and two corner kicks compared to 11 total shots, five corner kicks, and 52 duels won in the first half.

The Macedonians nearly made a stunning run to the 2022 World Cup, getting a famous 2-1 victory against Germany and going 3-3-2 in group play. They knocked off Italy 1-0 in the playoff semifinal but fell one victory short, losing 2-0 to Portugal in the final.

They have since struggled in League C of the UEFA Nations League, going 2-1-3, but they are a talented side. In League C Group 4, Macedonia managed to squeeze seven points, seven goals scored, and seven conceded in six games played versus Georgia, Bulgaria, and Gibraltar.

Visar Musliu is suspended in this match. Coach Blagoja Milevski will have to experiment with the team to get the best results. They are averaging 15.0 total shots, 12.5 dribbles, 6.0 corner kicks, and 54.5% ball possession in two games played. They are also averaging 16.5 tackles, 7.5 interceptions, and 5.0 clearances.

Eljif Elmas and Enis Bardhi put North Macedonia in the game against Ukraine and will continue to be the sparkplugs in the offense. The 23-year-old Elmas had six goals and three assists in starting 14 of his 36 appearances for Serie A champ Napoli last season. Bardhi scored 23 goals in five seasons with La Liga's Levante before scoring six in the Turkish League last season. Aleksandar Trajkovski is second on the team's all-time goal-scoring list with 20.

Final England-North Macedonia Prediction & Pick

North Macedonia can pack a punch against England, but the output on the pitch shows that the hosts have the greater edge. Lots of goals are expected, with England as the decisive winner.

Final England-North Macedonia Prediction & Pick: England (-1100), Over 2.5 goals (-215)