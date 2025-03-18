Adam Sandler is bringing back the beloved world of “Happy Gilmore,” and this time, he's not alone. The first teaser for “Happy Gilmore 2” just dropped, giving fans a glimpse of Ben Stiller reprising his hilarious role from the 1996 sports comedy classic, per Variety.

A Nostalgic Return with a Star-Studded Cast

Netflix unveiled the teaser on March 18, and it didn't disappoint. Sandler, now 58, suits up once again in his signature Boston Bruins jersey, ready to take another swing at golf glory. Familiar faces return, including Christopher McDonald as the ever-smug Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Virginia, Happy's love interest. But the excitement doesn’t stop there—the sequel boasts an impressive mix of talent. Alongside Sandler and McDonald, the cast includes Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, John Daly, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, and a lineup of golf greats like Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Paige Spiranac.

Netflix’s official logline keeps it simple: “Happy Gilmore returns!” Yet, the teaser delivers more than just nostalgia—it signals a fresh and modern take on the classic sports comedy. Sandler’s Instagram post accompanying the teaser expressed his enthusiasm: “Hope you all have fun and thanks for all the great times.”

Authentic Golf and Sandler Comedy Gold

Buzz around the sequel has been growing since March 2024, when McDonald let slip that Sandler was working on a script. Netflix made things official in May 2024, confirming that Sandler co-wrote the film with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy, while “Murder Mystery” director Kyle Newacheck took the helm.

One standout aspect of the sequel is its commitment to authenticity. Pro Shop founder Chad Mumm revealed that Happy Madison Productions worked closely with professional golfers to make the action on the course feel as real as possible. “I think Adam’s experience with ‘Hustle' and making basketball feel authentic carried over to this project,” Mumm told The Hollywood Reporter. The goal? A blend of comedy and realism that stays true to the world of golf while keeping the laughs rolling.

And then there's Ben Stiller. His return to the franchise is bound to add another layer of comedic brilliance. Fans of Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler know that when these two team up, the results are nothing short of legendary. With its mix of returning favorites, new faces, and a commitment to making golf look and feel authentic, “Happy Gilmore 2” is shaping up to be a must-watch event on Netflix.