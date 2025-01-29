If Netflix decides to make Back in Action 2, they could reunite Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx with another one of their Any Given Sunday co-stars, Al Pacino.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Back in Action ahead

At the end of Back in Action, they open the door for a sequel. Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx) are back in their suburban life. They are joined by Emily's mom, Ginny (Glenn Close), and her boyfriend, Nigel (Jamie Demetriou). However, they are recruited for another mission, which would require the enlisting of her father.

Since her father isn't shown in the movie, it opens the door to all sorts of castings. Judging by his reaction, Matt doesn't even know much about him. Speaking with ClutchPoints about the movie, director Seth Gordon asked for my pitch for an actor to play Emily's father.

I chose Pacino, who has ties with Diaz and Foxx dating back to Any Given Sunday. Since starring in that together, Diaz and Foxx have starred in Annie and now Back in Action together. Pacino's acclaimed work as a dramatic actor, as well as his action roles, could make him the perfect fit. In fact, he is the model that Gordon is looking for.

” I like that pitch because I believe that I think that whoever plays a dad, you have to believe could carry a gun. I've got to believe that he could live a double identity because I think it would make sense that he met,” Gordon explained, “Glenn [Close's] character in the business as well.

“So I'm thinking along those lines. I don't want to spoil it with too many specific names if you don't mind, but those are the kind of guidelines I'm thinking about,” he concluded.

Will Al Pacino star in Back in Action 2 with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx?

Before figuring out whether Pacino will star in Back in Action 2, Netflix has to green-light a sequel. The first movie premiered on the streaming service on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Pacino is best known for his roles in the '70s. He first gained notoriety for starring in The Panic in Needle Park before starring in The Godfather. He would lead two sequels in the Godfather series.

His other notable work includes Dog Day Afternoon, Serpico, And Justice for All, Glengarry Glen Ross, Heat, Donnie Brasco, and Carlito's Way. More recently, he has starred in The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and House of Gucci. Safe to say, landing Pacino for the Back in Action sequel would be a big catch.

Back in Action marks Diaz's return to acting after over a decade away. Her last role was in another movie with Foxx, Annie, in 2014. She will soon star in Shrek 5 as well.

Emily and Matt are former spies who give up that life after Emily gets pregnant. They decide to go off the grid and start a family. However, their suburban life is interrupted abruptly 15 years later.

This causes them to go on a globe-trotting adventure to London, England, where Matt previously hid a mysterious key that everyone is after. This leads them to Emily's estranged mom.

Back in Action is streaming on Netflix.