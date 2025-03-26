Being the son of legendary U2 frontman Bono is something his son, Elijah Hewson of Inhaler, seems proud of.

Speaking to G1, Hewson opened up about being Bono's son. He has seemingly embraced it, even if he doesn't go out of his way to make it known. He cannot change his lineage, and Hewson is grateful people are listening to Inhaler's music.

“I don't know if [not being associated with Bono] is the goal,” Hewson said. “I'll always be his son. I can't change that. And I wouldn't want to.

“But I think what's changed is that we have our own kind of audience that's not interested in that side of things anymore[,] and they're more interested in the music. We don't have a problem with people coming to see us for that reason. It's been good,” he continued.

Of course, Hewson's relation to Bono was always going to be a hot topic. He bears resemblance to his father, especially in his singing voice.

Three albums in, it appears Inhaler has found its audience. They may have gotten initial hype due to their U2 ties, but they are selling out shows and performing at Lollapalooza on their merit.

Who is Bono's son, Elijah Hewson?

Hewson is the lead singer of the Irish rock band Inhaler. They were formed in 2012 and have been together since. Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson, and Ryan McMahon make up their lineup.

In 2017, they released their debut single, “I Want You.” They then released three more singles in 2019, two of which would appear on their debut album, “It Won't Always Be Like This,” “My Honest Face,” and “Ice Cream Sundae.”

Before the release of their first self-titled debut EP, Inhaler opened for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in 2019. Their first EP featured songs like “It Won't Always Be Like This,” “Oklahoma (Late Night Version), “My Honest Face,” and “There's No Other Place.”

Their debut album, It Won't Always Be Like This, was released on July 9, 2021. It featured singles “When It Breaks,” “Cheer Up Baby,” and “Who's Your Money On (Plastic House).”

The album also featured a re-recorded version of “It Won't Always Be Like This” as the opening track. “My Honest Face” is also on the album.

In February 2023, Inhaler released their second album, Cuts & Bruises. It was preceded by three singles, “These Are the Days,” “Love Will Get You There,” and “If You're Gonna Break My Heart.”

Inhaler is coming off the release of their third album, Open Wide, in February 2025. The album features hit songs “Your House” and “Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah).”

Bono has been U2's lead singer since 1976. The band is coming off their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

U2 performed 40 shows from September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were present for the residency. However, drummer Larry Mullen Jr. did not participate. Bram van den Berg filled in his place.