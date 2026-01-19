In what was his first show of 2026, the legendary Bruce Springsteen broke out some surprises in his setlist at the Light of Day concert, including some from his recent Electric Nebraska release.

Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers played the 2026 Light of Day concert at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, which is not far from Springsteen's home of Long Branch, on Jan. 17.

After playing “Until I See You Again” and a cover of “New Orleans” with Gary “U.S.” Bonds, Springsteen made his way to the stage, joining them for “Jole Blon.”

Two songs later, he joined them again for a performance of “Darkness on the Edge of Town.” He remained with them for 12 songs, most of which were his songs.

Among the songs they played were covers of Clarence Clemons and the Red Bank Rockers' “Savin' Up.” Springsteen's hits like “The Promised Land,” which was dedicated to Renee Good, and “Thunder Road” were performed.

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion in the setlist was a performance of “Johnny 99” from Springsteen's solo acoustic album Nebraska. Recently, he released Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition, a box set that included some of the long-fabled Electric Nebraska tracks.

Among those were “Atlantic City,” which The Boss still frequently plays on tour with the E Street Band, and “Johnny 99,” which is played less frequently. The Boss closed out the show with an acoustic rendition of “Thunder Road” from his Born to Run album.

The Light of Day concert is an annual festival based in New Jersey. It raises awareness for Parkinson's disease and other related neurodegenerative diseases. Bob Benjamin founded the organization.

Will Bruce Springsteen tour in 2026?

It's always nice to see Springsteen performing. He is coming off the final leg of his tour with the E Street Band, which ran from Feb. 1, 2023, to July 3, 2025.

Over the course of its run, Springsteen and the E Street Band performed 130 shows in North America and Europe. Now, fans await his next move. In addition to his Nebraska box set, a biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere, was released about him.

What he does next is unknown. It's possible Springsteen could tour again in 2026, but he also may take a break. Before his recent tour, it had been almost six years since his last tour. He did perform the Springsteen on Broadway residency in between them, though. There's also a chance he releases a new album. His last, Only the Strong Survive, came out in 2022.