Cardi B isn’t holding back. The Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram Live after the Super Bowl to call out former President Donald Trump, blaming his security detail for ruining her expensive Louboutin heels. The viral rant sent social media into a frenzy, with fans debating everything from Secret Service restrictions to the durability of designer shoes.

Trump’s Super Bowl Presence Causes Chaos—And Damages

Attending the championship showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Cardi B wasn't in the best mood over the strict security measures surrounding Trump, who became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. According to the rapper, his presence disrupted stadium logistics, forcing her to walk more than expected—leading to damage on her $3,000 red-bottom stilettos.

“The Secret Service was not playing in that motherf—ing stadium,” she told her 164 million followers. “They stopped all the little carts because Trump was there. Now I like him even less. You didn’t have to go to the damn Super Bowl.”

Displaying the scuffed-up Louboutins on camera, Cardi fumed: “Shoe cost me three bands. All [because] of Trump.”

Fans quickly jumped into the debate, with one user sarcastically commenting, “If your $3,000 shoes can’t handle walking, maybe reconsider the brand.” Others focused on her larger frustrations, with one noting, “She’s really mad about her uncle, but she’s taking it out on her heels.”

Cardi B Has a Request for Trump

Beyond the designer shoe drama, Cardi used the moment to address a more personal grievance. Frustrated by the former president’s hardline immigration policies, she jokingly suggested that Trump should compensate for the damage by reversing a past deportation.

“Now he going to have to … bring my uncle back because my uncle got deported,” she said, offering no further details about her family member’s case.

Cardi B has never shied away from political discourse, frequently voicing opinions on social issues. While she has criticized both Trump and Biden, she notably attended a campaign rally for Kamala Harris last year. Her Super Bowl rant, however, proved that politics and pop culture are never far apart—especially with designer shoes involved.