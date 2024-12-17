After becoming the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green issued a challenge to rapper Cardi B.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue the open challenge. Green quote-posted her previous post of her at Disneyland holding the Women's United States Championship.

“Now that I am your longest reigning [WWE] US champ, I am officially inviting [Cardi B] to challenge me,” her post read.

If Cardi B answers the call, ti would not be her first rodeo in WWE. Previously, she previously collaborated with WWE to announce MetLife Stadium as the host of the two-night SummerSlam in 2025. Bianca Belair also appeared in the commercial.

Still, it would be wild to see Cardi B in a WWE ring with Chelsea Green. Crazier things have happened, as Jelly Roll recently delivered a Chokeslam to Austin Theory. Metro Boomin and Cody Rhodes also filmed promotional material for the Bad Blood PLE.

Who is Cardi B?

Cardi B is a rapper best known for her hit songs like “I Like It” and “WAP.” She started her career in 2015 and has released one studio album and several singles in her career. Additionally, she has released three mixtapes.

Her lone studio album, Invasion of Privacy, was released on April 6, 2018. It features hit songs like “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Cardi,” and “Bling.”

Invasion of Privacy was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards. While it did not win that award, Cardi B took home Best Rap Album at the ceremony.

Chelsea Green, the WWE's first Women's United States Champion

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Green became the first Women's United States Champion. She outlasted 11 other competitors, including Belair, Bayley, Candice LeRae, Blair Davenport, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton.

Green first beat Belair and Davenport in a triple-threat match on SmackDown to advance to the semifinal round. There, she defeated Bayley before moving on to the finals.

In the final round, Green defeated Michin to win the championship. Shortly after, she went to Disneyland with her husband, Matt Cardona (better known as Zack Ryder while in WWE), to celebrate.

Green's current run in WWE is going better than her first. She returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, being eliminated by Rhea Ripley in the women's match in seconds.

She subsequently won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville, who got injured. Since then, Green has begun partnering with Piper Niven.

She has come close to singles success on several occasions. Green nearly won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match before being taken out by Tiffany Stratton.