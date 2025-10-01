If anyone is excited for Glen Powell's Chad Powers Hulu series, it is the original creator of the character, Eli Manning.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP took to X, formerly Twitter, to promote the show. He congratulated Powell, who took his original sketch to the next level in the Hulu series. He also posted two pictures of them side-by-side as Chad Powers.

“It all started with a wig, mustache, and a dream,” Manning wrote. “Congrats, [Glen Powell], on bringing Chad Powers to life in the new [Hulu] series. Stream now!”

It all started with a wig, a mustache and a dream. Congrats @glenpowell on bringing Chad Powers to life in the new @hulu series. Stream now! pic.twitter.com/WkOZ2Ccnpw — Eli Manning (@EliManning) September 30, 2025

The first two episodes of Chad Powers premiered on Hulu on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. New episodes will air every Tuesday through October 28.

What is the Glen Powell-led Chad Powers series about?

On Manning's show Eli's Places, he went undercover during Penn State's walk-on tryouts. He showed out, and he wowed the coaches and hopeful players who didn't know the four-time Pro Bowler was under the wig.

Powell teamed up with Michael Waldron to create the Chad Powers series for Hulu. It takes the original concept and makes it even more bizarre.

Russ Holliday (Powell) is a disgraced college football player. He blew the National Championship for Oregon, and he is still haunted by his mistake years later.

When he sees a struggling college football program holding open tryouts, Russ tries to make the team under a new alias: Chad Powers. However, that comes with risk, as he needs to keep his identity a secret.

Chad Powers is the latest project from Powell, as he returns to TV. Before his movie career took off, Powell was known for his role in Scream Queens as another Chad, Chad Radwell.

Nowadays, Powell is one of the top leading men in Hollywood. He is soon going to star in Edgar Wright's adaptation of The Running Man, a novel by Stephen King. Previously, Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in an adaptation that was released in 1987.