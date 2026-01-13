Recently, Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy collaborated with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye, for one of his signature pizza reviews.

The video has helped the restaurant in Needham, Massachusetts, tremendously, according to CBS Boston. Portnoy gave Gianni's Deli and Pizza a 7.7 review, while Maye gave it an 8.1 score. To date, the video has more than 335,000 views.

Business has been booming since the video, which was filmed on Christmas Eve. Aida Agayby, the owner of Gianni's, was unaware of who Portnoy was and his influence.

Now, they can't make pizzas fast enough. Agayby called it “crazy” since the video was posted, and added, “We're slammed. Two days after he posted the video Thursday night at 7:30 … After that, the phone never ends.”

This couldn't have happened at a better time. Agayby recently moved out of her home due to water damage from a damaged pipe, and an increase in business could go a long way.

Who is Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye?

Maye has been with his wife for a long time. They both attended North Carolina, where Maye was a standout football player for the Tar Heels.

According to Ann's Instagram, she has been with Maye for nine years. That means they have been together since at least high school, if not earlier.

Currently, Drake Maye and the Patriots are preparing for the Houston Texans to visit in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The team is coming off a dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round.

The Patriots beat the Chargers 16-3. Maye, an NFL MVP frontrunner in 2025, didn't have his best game against the Chargers. He only completed 17 of his 29 passes for 268 yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception.

Maye had a phenomenal sophomore season in the NFL. He passed for 3,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns.