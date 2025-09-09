In recent weeks, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's weight loss has caught the public's eye, and the WWE's “Final Boss” has revealed the reason why.

He is going to re-team with The Smashing Machine director Benny Safdie for Lizard Music, which is a role that requires Johnson to lose weight. Johnson will play the Chicken Man in the movie, a “whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old,” as he said at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), via Variety.

However, the journey is still ongoing. Johnson still has “a long ways to go” with his weight loss journey to play the Chicken Man. So, expect him to look even more different when he takes on the Chicken Man role.

According to Johnson, Safdie pitched him the project. It didn't take much convincing. “And after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man,'” Johnson recalled.

Johnson is “excited” about this role. “I'm so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine,” said Johnson. “[It means] eating less chicken.”

Dwayne Johnson's recent shocking weight loss

During the promotional tour for The Smashing Machine, Johnson shocked everyone with his recent appearance change. He looked skinnier than usual, and it concerned some fans.

They are used to his hulking presence. Luckily, Johnson has a valid reason for it. It sounds like his role in Lizard Music will once again expand his portfolio.

The Smashing Machine is one of Johnson's first dramatic roles. He made a career for himself as an action hero, but he is open to playing more complex roles.

He plays Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. Kerr is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, and his story is told in the biopic.

Safdie wrote and directed the movie. Emily Blunt will play Kerr's then-wife, Dawn Staples, in the biopic. Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk also star in it.

The movie held its world premiere at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025. It received a long standing ovation, bringing Johnson to tears. It has since screened at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival before its theatrical release on October 3, 2025.