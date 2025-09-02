Recently, famed actor and professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson flaunted his weight loss transformation while at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine.

Fans noticed Johnson's physique change while at the Venice International Festival. Known for his larger-than-life stature, this was surprising.

One fan commented on Cultaholic Wrestling's post on X, formerly Twitter, calling it “concerning” before comparing pictures to fellow WWE-Superstar-turned-actor Dave Bautista‘s weight loss.

The Rock has noticeably slimmed down while away from WWE. Pictured ahead of the Venice Film Festival, Dwayne Johnson has lost around 60 lbs. pic.twitter.com/0clSlxDFpN — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) September 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

How many pounds he lost (if any) is unknown. Perhaps The Rock had gained weight for his role in The Smashing Machine or a different one, and now he has shed it.

Who does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson play in The Smashing Machine?

In The Smashing Machine, Johnson plays Mark Kerr, a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. The biopic chronicles his rise to the top and his struggles that came along with it.

Johnson is reunited with his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt. She plays Kerr's then-wife (at the time the movie takes place), Dawn Staples. Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk also star in the movie.

The world premiere of the film was held on September 1, 2025, at the Venice International Film Festival. It will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before A24 releases it in theaters on October 3, 2025.

Safdie wrote, produced, and directed The Smashing Machine. It is his first solo directing gig, as he previously made movies like Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother, Josh.

However, the two recently had a professional split. Josh is gearing up for the release of Marty Supreme, which stars Timothée Chalamet.

The Smashing Machine could earn Johnson his first-ever Oscar nomination. He is known for roles in blockbusters like Jumanji, Moana, and Black Adam. The Smashing Machine marks his first dramatic role in recent years.

It received a long standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival that lasted over 15 minutes. That could bode well for Johnson's awards hopes.