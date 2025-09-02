Recently, famed actor and professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson flaunted his weight loss transformation while at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine.

Fans noticed Johnson's physique change while at the Venice International Festival. Known for his larger-than-life stature, this was surprising.

One fan commented on Cultaholic Wrestling's post on X, formerly Twitter, calling it “concerning” before comparing pictures to fellow WWE-Superstar-turned-actor Dave Bautista‘s weight loss.

How many pounds he lost (if any) is unknown. Perhaps The Rock had gained weight for his role in The Smashing Machine or a different one, and now he has shed it.

Who does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson play in The Smashing Machine?

Dwayne \"The Rock\" Johnson was one of many celebrities donning the CU sideline for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.
Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

In The Smashing Machine, Johnson plays Mark Kerr, a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. The biopic chronicles his rise to the top and his struggles that came along with it.

Johnson is reunited with his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt. She plays Kerr's then-wife (at the time the movie takes place), Dawn Staples. Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk also star in the movie.

The world premiere of the film was held on September 1, 2025, at the Venice International Film Festival. It will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before A24 releases it in theaters on October 3, 2025.

Safdie wrote, produced, and directed The Smashing Machine. It is his first solo directing gig, as he previously made movies like Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother, Josh.

However, the two recently had a professional split. Josh is gearing up for the release of Marty Supreme, which stars Timothée Chalamet.

The Smashing Machine could earn Johnson his first-ever Oscar nomination. He is known for roles in blockbusters like Jumanji, Moana, and Black Adam. The Smashing Machine marks his first dramatic role in recent years.

It received a long standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival that lasted over 15 minutes. That could bode well for Johnson's awards hopes.

More Celebrity News
Boston Celtics center (36) Shaquille O'Neal against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center, Shaq, Shaquille O'Neal
Shaq’s former Laker teammate hilariously reflects on ‘big a** turd’ prankBurtland Dixon ·
top ranked stadium in america, stadium
Top ranked stadiums in America revealed, Atlanta secures top spotBurtland Dixon ·
WWE stars Becky Lynch, AJ Lee, who may make her return to the ring, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.
Is AJ Lee’s WWE return incoming?Andrew Korpan ·
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who was seen wearing a bikini after her injury.
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham feeling better already in bikini-clad video with knee braceAndrew Korpan ·
Dwayne \"The Rock\" Johnson was one of many celebrities donning the CU sideline for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.
The Rock opens up about The Smashing Machine amid shocking appearance changeMatty Breisch ·
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy next to his wife Ayesha during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco.
Ayesha Curry photo with Drake after Italy show goes viralJackson Stone ·