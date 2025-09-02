It was a whirlwind for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Venice International Film Festival, where A24's The Smashing Machine premiered.

The response to The Smashing Machine was positive, as it received a standing ovation that lasted over 15 minutes. The Rock was seen crying as the crowd applauded The Smashing Machine. Ramin Setoodeh of Variety compared his emotion to that of Brendan Fraser after The Whale's premiere in 2022. Fraser would go on to win Best Actor at the Oscars for his performance.

Similarly, The Smashing Machine director Benny Safdie was similarly emotional. He also appeared to be wiping tears away before he collapsed to his knees. He appeared overwhelmed by the response to his latest project.

What do The Smashing Machine's rave reviews mean for The Rock?

Dwayne \"The Rock\" Johnson was one of many celebrities donning the CU sideline for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.
Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

Could The Rock soon be an Oscar-nominated actor? It appears he is heading towards a busy awards season as he campaigns for his first-ever Oscar nomination.

He plays UFC legend Mark Kerr in the biopic. The movie chronicles his journey and struggles along the way during the height of his career.

Safdie wrote, produced, and directed the movie. He recently split from his brother, Josh, after making films like Good Time and Uncut Gems together. Later this year, Josh's new movie, Marty Supreme, will premiere in theaters.

The Smashing Machine is one of The Rock's most dramatic roles. He is known for roles in action flicks like Skyscraper, Rampage, and Black Adam. He has also starred in series such as the Moana and Jumanji franchises.

After its Venice premiere, the movie will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before its theatrical release. A24 will release The Smashing Machine in theaters on October 3.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was one of many celebrities donning the CU sideline for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.
Rampage Jackson (red) has his hand raised after defeating Fabio Maldonado (blue) (not pictured) during their catchweight bout during UFC 186 at Bell Centre.
Jason Kelce appears at the Kansas City Classic season opening game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers, Aug. 28, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Netflix
Max, HBO, HBO Max
Apple TV+ logo in front of living room.
