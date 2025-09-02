Sep 2, 2025 at 8:11 AM ET

It was a whirlwind for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Venice International Film Festival, where A24's The Smashing Machine premiered.

The response to The Smashing Machine was positive, as it received a standing ovation that lasted over 15 minutes. The Rock was seen crying as the crowd applauded The Smashing Machine. Ramin Setoodeh of Variety compared his emotion to that of Brendan Fraser after The Whale's premiere in 2022. Fraser would go on to win Best Actor at the Oscars for his performance.

Dwayne Johnson weeps during the 15-minute #Venezia2025 standing ovation for ‘The Smashing Machine.’ This was the most emotion we’ve since on the Lido since Brendan Fraser launched his Oscar campaign here four years ago for ‘The Whale.’ pic.twitter.com/BzAjB4v6uk — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Similarly, The Smashing Machine director Benny Safdie was similarly emotional. He also appeared to be wiping tears away before he collapsed to his knees. He appeared overwhelmed by the response to his latest project.

Benny Safdie collapses into tears during the 15-minute #Venezia2025 standing ovation for ‘The Smashing Machine.’ pic.twitter.com/UaogVSyYey — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 1, 2025

What do The Smashing Machine's rave reviews mean for The Rock?

Could The Rock soon be an Oscar-nominated actor? It appears he is heading towards a busy awards season as he campaigns for his first-ever Oscar nomination.

He plays UFC legend Mark Kerr in the biopic. The movie chronicles his journey and struggles along the way during the height of his career.

Safdie wrote, produced, and directed the movie. He recently split from his brother, Josh, after making films like Good Time and Uncut Gems together. Later this year, Josh's new movie, Marty Supreme, will premiere in theaters.

The Smashing Machine is one of The Rock's most dramatic roles. He is known for roles in action flicks like Skyscraper, Rampage, and Black Adam. He has also starred in series such as the Moana and Jumanji franchises.

After its Venice premiere, the movie will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before its theatrical release. A24 will release The Smashing Machine in theaters on October 3.