Antonio Brown has been known for his wild antics and takes on social commentary. Monday morning, he turned that up another notch amid the groundbreaking news of the lawsuit against Fox Sports.

On Sunday night, it was revealed that Fox Sports television hosts Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor were named as co-defendants in a lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit, filed by Noushin Faraji, a hair and makeup artist for several shows, was solicited for sex by Bayless, who allegedly offered $1.5 million.

Additionally, the lawsuit also accused Taylor of engaging in a sexual relationship with Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon and former host of Speak, Emmanuel Acho.

Brown took no time to jump on the news and dropped several comical and, if substantiated, accurate depictions of the situation.

One of his earliest posts evoked a skit from the Dave Chappelle Show.

You'll need to watch the clip and draw your own conclusions. Needless to say, the lawsuit left plenty of breadcrumbs that Taylor allegedly slept her way to the top at Fox Sports.

A little later, Brown took on the big boss.

He posted an image of former President Bill Clinton with Monica Lewinsky. Antonio Brown captioned the post, “Charlie Dixon & Joy Taylor.” He is obviously referencing a boss-employee sexual relationship.

The lawsuit went into great detail about their relationship. It involved a messy divorce, payoffs, and a lot of stuff that would turn people away.

Fox has had a long history with sexual harassment claims. Much of that goes back to Fox News and Roger Ailes. Following the sale of Fox Television and Film to Disney a handful of years ago, the only two branches of the company remaining, Fox News and Fox Sports, spawned a new company called Fox Corporation.

If the claims are proven, the two entities will have something else in common now.