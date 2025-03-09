Kenan Thompson was spot-on with his impression of Kendrick Perkins on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL). Thompson (as Perkins) spoke about the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, Charles Barkley beef, conspiracy theories, and of course Stephen A. Smith's new $100 million ESPN contract during the Weekend Update segment.

The center point of the segment was “Perkins” being annoyed that Smith received a $100 million contract to the same network where he is also an analyst.

“Stephen A. Smith, he just got $100 million to go on ESPN every day and talk nothing but nonsense, and I want a piece of that too!” Thompson as Perkins says in the SNL skit.

"Stephen A. Smith, he just got $100 million to go on ESPN every day and talk nothing but nonsense, and I want a piece of that too!" Kenan Thompson's impersonation of Kendrick Perkins is spot on 😆

Earlier this week, it was first reported by The Athletic that Smith agreed to take on the new $100 million contract from ESPN.

“Stephen A. works incredibly hard to elevate the sports conversation day-in and day-out and we are grateful he will remain at ESPN,” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN Chairman. “He is a difference maker, and fans are captivated by his deep sports knowledge, strong opinions and unmistakable flair.”

Smith will still be hosting his First Take and will be involved in other programs with the network but no details have been announced at this time. The veteran sports broadcaster spoke about his new contract for the first time on Friday (March 7) and shared he has more ambitions outside of what he is currently involved in.

“I've got a lot things that I want to achieve, a lot of things that I want to accomplish in my life that extend beyond this show and beyond the world of sports. But it all starts here.”

Smith adds: “It took too damn long.”

Stephen A. Smith addresses his new $100 million contract at ESPN.

Stephen A. Smith Blasted By LeBron James Courtside

Smith made headlines earlier this week when he had a confrontation with LeBron James as he sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks game. LeBron had a fiery verbal exchange with the sports broadcaster for talking poorly about his son, Bronny James, after the Lakers beat the Knicks in a 113-109 win.

“That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly I might add, to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about his son,” Smith explained to host Molly Qerim. “I can’t repeat the words because they aren’t suited for FCC airwaves. That’s what he was doing.”

“That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me,” Smith added. “That was a parent. That was a father.”

Smith was confronted by LeBron's representatives at Klutch Sports and the broadcaster begged the veteran player “stop this” on air since Bronny had been struggling on the court because “we all know Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.” The comment clearly struck a nerve with LeBron which led to the confrontation. Smith admitted that he and LeBron don't really have a relationship anymore but it doesn't bother either of them.

Since Bronny's debut in the NBA last year, he has played 18 games in the NBA and about eight in the G League for the South Bay Lakers.