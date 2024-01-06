Marvel fans are in for a potentially seismic revelation, courtesy of an unexpected source: LEGO. Amid the shroud of secrecy enveloping “Captain America: Brave New World,” a LEGO set appears to have inadvertently lifted the veil on a significant twist in Sam Wilson's much-anticipated standalone venture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Comicbook reports.

Speculation has long swirled around the primary antagonist of the film, initially pointing towards Samuel Sterns, famously known as The Leader, as the central adversary. However, whispers persisted of a concealed surprise awaiting audiences. Recently, a leaked LEGO set seems to confirm this suspicion, teasing a showdown between Sam Wilson's Captain America and none other than Red Hulk.

Despite Marvel Studios remaining tight-lipped whenever pressed about the prospect of a Red Hulk appearance, this LEGO leak, showcased by @1414falconfan on Instagram, stands as a tangible piece of evidence. The set flaunts figures suggesting the iconic clash between the Avenger and Red Hulk, a character closely associated with Thaddeus Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford in the MCU.

Rumors have long circulated about Ford's character undergoing a transformation into Red Hulk, and this LEGO set marks the first concrete indication of the character's introduction within the MCU.

However, amid this revelation, “Captain America: Brave New World” undergoes substantial rewrites and reshoots to refine action sequences, underscoring Marvel Studios' commitment to delivering a top-tier cinematic experience.

As fans eagerly await the film's release in 2025, the LEGO leak has sent ripples of excitement and speculation throughout the Marvel community. With the tantalizing prospect of Sam Wilson squaring off against Red Hulk, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown, promising an adrenaline-fueled spectacle that could redefine the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.