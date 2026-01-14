Even though no one knew it, Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie reunited with his Good Time star Robert Pattinson in his latest movie via a hidden cameo.

Speaking at London's BFI Southbank (via Variety), Safdie revealed the Batman actor's secret cameo in the Timothée Chalamet-led ping-pong movie.

“No one knows this, but that voice — the commentator, the umpire — is Pattinson,” revealed Safdie. “It's like a little easter egg. Nobody knows about that. … He came and watched some stuff and I was like, I don't know any British people. So he's the umpire.”

While unconventional, it was a smart way of casting the role. So, upon rewatching Marty Supreme, fans will have to listen for Pattinson's voice. His voice is used during the British Open semifinals in the first act of the movie. As Variety notes, it's when Chalamet's Marty Mauser faces Bela Kletzki (Géza Röhrig).

Robert Pattinson's relationship with Josh Safdie dates back way before Marty Supreme

In 2017, Pattinson starred in Good Time, a movie co-directed by Josh Safdie and his brother, Benny. Pattinson was still trying to establish himself post-Twilight, and his role in Good Time did wonders for his career.

He plays a criminal in the movie who tries to free his disabled brother (played by Benny Safdie) from police custody. At the same time, he has to avoid getting arrested.

This was the Safdie brothers' first movie distributed by A24. They have continued their relationship with the studio, even after their professional split.

They directed one more movie together, Uncut Gems, before going their separate ways. Both Safdie brothers released a movie in 2025. First, Benny released The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. A few months later, Safdie released Marty Supreme on Christmas Day.

After Good Time, Pattinson went on to do other high-profile projects like The Lighthouse (also for A24), Tenet, The Devil All the Time, and Mickey 17.

Coming up, he will reunite with Tenet director Christopher Nolan in The Odyssey, playing Antinous. He will also star in Dune: Part Three alongside Marty Supreme star Chalamet.