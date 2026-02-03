A good mix of romantic and action movies and TV shows is coming to Hulu in February 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!), so fans will want to take note.

The biggest highlight is the reboot of Scrubs, which serves as the iconic show's 10th season. Of course, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke all return to play J.D., Chris, and Elliot, respectively.

Scrubs originally ran for eight seasons on NBC from Oct. 2, 2001, to May 8, 2008. NBC didn't pick up the show for an eighth season, but ABC picked it up for an eighth season. A ninth, which was subtitled Med School, premiered in December 2009. It was cancelled after one season.

Now, over 15 years later, the series is being revived for a 10th season. It brings back its iconic characters, including guest spots from John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes.

There will also be several rom-coms coming to Hulu in February in time for Valentine's Day, such as When Harry Met Sally and Pretty Woman.

Everything coming to Hulu in February 2026

Sunday, Feb. 1

At Midnight

Baby Boy

Baby Boy (En Español)

Berry Gordy's The Last Dragon

Berry Gordy's The Last Dragon (En Español)

Big Momma's House

Big Momma's House2

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (En Español)

Black Knight

Blended

Brown Sugar

Date Night

Django Unchained

Django Unchained (En Español)

Drumline

El Día Que Todo Cambió

500 Days of Summer

Fool's Gold

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters (En Español)

Ghostbusters II

Ghostbusters (En Español)

Grandma's Boy

He's Just Not That Into You

He's Just Not That Into You (En Español)

The Hate U Give

The Help

Hope Floats

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I, Robot

John Tucker Must Die

Kill Your Darlings

Kill Your Darlings (En Español)

Kung Fu Hustle

Kung Fu Hustle (En Español)

La Bamba

La Bamba (En Español)

The Lady in the Van

The Lady in the Van (En Español)

The Last King of Scotland

The Last Song

The Last Station

The Last Station (En Español)

Like Father, Like Son

Like Father, Like Son (En Español)

Love & Other Drugs

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Notorious

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Sleeping with the Enemy

Soul Food

Sweet Home Alabama

The Smurfs

The Smurfs (En Español)

The Smurfs 2

The Smurfs 2 (En Español)

Tarot

Tarot (En Español)

10 Things I Hate About You

12 Years a Slave

27 Dresses

Unstoppable

Waiting to Exhale

What Happens in Vegas

When Harry Met Sally

Monday, Feb. 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wednesday, Feb. 4

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc (Episodes 845-891; dubbed)

Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent

Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave

Thursday, Feb. 5

The Mega-Brands That Built America (Season 3)

Taking the Stand (Season 4)

Friday, Feb. 6

My Hero Academia: Final Season (Season 8; dubbed)

Splitsville

Saturday, Feb. 7

House Hunters International (Season 200)

Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 12-13)

Welcome to Plathville (Season 7)

Monday, Feb. 9

The Good Place (Complete series)

Tuesday, Feb. 10

The Artful Dodger (Season 2)

Clown in a Cornfield

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Rising Voices (Season 5)

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story (Season 1)

Thursday, Feb. 12

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler (Season 1)

Saturday, Feb. 14

Cake Boss (Season 10)

Naked and Afraid (Seasons 15 and 17)

Worst Cooks in America (Seasons 18 and 29)

Monday, Feb. 16

Beyblade X (Season 2B)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (En Español)

Smile

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (All 20 seasons)

Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami (Seasons 1 and 2)

Kourtney & Khloé. Take the Hamptons (Season 1)

Kourtney & Kim Take Miami (Season 1)

Kourtney & Kim Take New York (Seasons 1 and 2)

Urchin

Thursday, Feb. 19

Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America's Most Wanted Woman (Season 1)

Friday, Feb. 20

Watching You (Season 1)

The Astronaut

Saturday, Feb. 21

Chasing the West (Season 1)

Chopped (Seasons 24 and 25)

The Murder Tapes (Seasons 5 and 6)

Truck Dynasty (Season 1)

Monday, Feb. 23

Paradise (Three-episode Season 2 premiere)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (En Español)

Pretty Cure (Season 1; dubbed)

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Tornado

Thursday, Feb. 26

Scrubs (Revival series premiere)

Friday, Feb. 27

Spy x Family (Season 3; dubbed)

Kiss of the Spider Woman

The Accountant

The Accountant (En Español)

Saturday, Feb. 28

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Season 7)

Cake Boss (Season 9)

Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 4 premiere)

The Great Food Truck Race (Season 18)

A Killer Among Friends (Season 1)

sMothered (Season 4)

Spring Baking Championship (Season 7)

A Journal for Jordan

A Journal for Jordan (En Español)

Kinds of Kindness

Passengers

Passengers (En Español)

