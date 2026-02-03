A good mix of romantic and action movies and TV shows is coming to Hulu in February 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!), so fans will want to take note.
The biggest highlight is the reboot of Scrubs, which serves as the iconic show's 10th season. Of course, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke all return to play J.D., Chris, and Elliot, respectively.
Scrubs originally ran for eight seasons on NBC from Oct. 2, 2001, to May 8, 2008. NBC didn't pick up the show for an eighth season, but ABC picked it up for an eighth season. A ninth, which was subtitled Med School, premiered in December 2009. It was cancelled after one season.
Now, over 15 years later, the series is being revived for a 10th season. It brings back its iconic characters, including guest spots from John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes.
There will also be several rom-coms coming to Hulu in February in time for Valentine's Day, such as When Harry Met Sally and Pretty Woman.
Everything coming to Hulu in February 2026
Sunday, Feb. 1
- At Midnight
- Baby Boy
- Baby Boy (En Español)
- Berry Gordy's The Last Dragon
- Berry Gordy's The Last Dragon (En Español)
- Big Momma's House
- Big Momma's House2
- Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
- Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (En Español)
- Black Knight
- Blended
- Brown Sugar
- Date Night
- Django Unchained
- Django Unchained (En Español)
- Drumline
- El Día Que Todo Cambió
- 500 Days of Summer
- Fool's Gold
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters (En Español)
- Ghostbusters II
- Ghostbusters (En Español)
- Grandma's Boy
- He's Just Not That Into You
- He's Just Not That Into You (En Español)
- The Hate U Give
- The Help
- Hope Floats
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back
- I, Robot
- John Tucker Must Die
- Kill Your Darlings
- Kill Your Darlings (En Español)
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Kung Fu Hustle (En Español)
- La Bamba
- La Bamba (En Español)
- The Lady in the Van
- The Lady in the Van (En Español)
- The Last King of Scotland
- The Last Song
- The Last Station
- The Last Station (En Español)
- Like Father, Like Son
- Like Father, Like Son (En Español)
- Love & Other Drugs
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Notorious
- Pretty Woman
- The Proposal
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Soul Food
- Sweet Home Alabama
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs (En Español)
- The Smurfs 2
- The Smurfs 2 (En Español)
- Tarot
- Tarot (En Español)
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- 12 Years a Slave
- 27 Dresses
- Unstoppable
- Waiting to Exhale
- What Happens in Vegas
- When Harry Met Sally
Monday, Feb. 2
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wednesday, Feb. 4
- One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc (Episodes 845-891; dubbed)
- Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent
- Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave
Thursday, Feb. 5
- The Mega-Brands That Built America (Season 3)
- Taking the Stand (Season 4)
Friday, Feb. 6
- My Hero Academia: Final Season (Season 8; dubbed)
- Splitsville
Saturday, Feb. 7
- House Hunters International (Season 200)
- Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 12-13)
- Welcome to Plathville (Season 7)
Monday, Feb. 9
- The Good Place (Complete series)
Tuesday, Feb. 10
- The Artful Dodger (Season 2)
- Clown in a Cornfield
Wednesday, Feb. 11
- Rising Voices (Season 5)
- The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story (Season 1)
Thursday, Feb. 12
- Hazardous History with Henry Winkler (Season 1)
Saturday, Feb. 14
- Cake Boss (Season 10)
- Naked and Afraid (Seasons 15 and 17)
- Worst Cooks in America (Seasons 18 and 29)
Monday, Feb. 16
- Beyblade X (Season 2B)
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife (En Español)
- Smile
Tuesday, Feb. 17
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians (All 20 seasons)
- Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Kourtney & Khloé. Take the Hamptons (Season 1)
- Kourtney & Kim Take Miami (Season 1)
- Kourtney & Kim Take New York (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Urchin
Thursday, Feb. 19
- Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America's Most Wanted Woman (Season 1)
Friday, Feb. 20
- Watching You (Season 1)
- The Astronaut
Saturday, Feb. 21
- Chasing the West (Season 1)
- Chopped (Seasons 24 and 25)
- The Murder Tapes (Seasons 5 and 6)
- Truck Dynasty (Season 1)
Monday, Feb. 23
- Paradise (Three-episode Season 2 premiere)
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (En Español)
- Pretty Cure (Season 1; dubbed)
Tuesday, Feb. 24
- Tornado
Thursday, Feb. 26
- Scrubs (Revival series premiere)
Friday, Feb. 27
- Spy x Family (Season 3; dubbed)
- Kiss of the Spider Woman
- The Accountant
- The Accountant (En Español)
Saturday, Feb. 28
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Season 7)
- Cake Boss (Season 9)
- Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 4 premiere)
- The Great Food Truck Race (Season 18)
- A Killer Among Friends (Season 1)
- sMothered (Season 4)
- Spring Baking Championship (Season 7)
- A Journal for Jordan
- A Journal for Jordan (En Español)
- Kinds of Kindness
- Passengers
- Passengers (En Español)
