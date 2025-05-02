May 2, 2025 at 9:04 AM ET

A new weekend at the beginning of a month means Hulu has a lot of titles coming this weekend, May 2-4, 2025.

It will be a busy weekend for anyone trying to catch all of the new titles. Hulu has new movies and TV series coming every day of the weekend.

The first highlight is Decision to Leave, which hits the streaming service on May 2. It was Park Chan-wook's first feature film since 2016's The Handmaiden and stars Tang Wei and Park Hae-il.

Decision to Leave follows a married detective (Hae-il) who investigates a man's death, leading him to his widow, Song Seo-rae (Wei). He develops feelings for her during the investigation, complicating the case.

The film premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, competing for the Palme d'Or. Chan-wook won Best Director at the festival. It was subsequently nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

Additionally, Insidious: The Red Door is coming to Hulu on Sunday, May 4. It will also be available in Spanish on the same day. The Red Door is the fifth installment and a direct sequel to the second movie in the franchise, Chapter 2.

James Wan — who directed the first two Insidious films — returns as a producer along with Jason Blum and Blumhouse. The Red Door is the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, grossing $189 million worldwide.

Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne star in The Red Door, reprising their roles from earlier Insidious films. Ty Simpkins also stars in it.

A sixth Insidious movie was subsequently announced, and it was delayed to 2026. It will be released on August 21, 2026. Initially, it was slated for an August 29, 2025 release date.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (May 2-4, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (May 2-4, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, May 2

Pita Hall

Decision to Leave

Harbin

The Last Word

72 Hours

Saturday, May 3

Evil Lives Here (Season 13)

Naked and Afraid (Season 10)

Naked and Afraid XL (Season 3)

Unsellable Houses (Season 2)

Escape

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much

Sunday, May 4

Insidious: The Red Door

Insidious: The Red Door (En Español)

