In May 2025, Paramount+ has movies and TV series coming to the streaming service that subscribers should be thrilled about
One of the highlights includes the Best Picture-winning Green Book, released in 2018. The movie follows the true story of Don Shirley's (Mahershala Ali) tour of the Deep South in the early '60s. He is joined by his driver and bodyguard, Frank “Tony Lip” Valelonga (Viggo Mortensen).
Green Book premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to critical acclaim. It grossed over $320 million during its theatrical run on a budget of $23 million.
The movie was nominated for five Oscars, winning three. Green Book's wins included Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ali), and Best Original Screenplay. Mortensen was nominated for Best Actor, and it also received a Best Editing nomination.
All the titles coming to Paramount+ in May 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in May 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. “**” indicates titles that are live-streamed from CBS for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.
Thursday, May 1
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Addams Family Values
- Aeon Flux
- Atlantic City
- Awake*
- Black Rain
- Book Club*
- Bound
- Bride & Prejudice
- Bruce Lee, The Legend
- Charlotte's Web
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Clueless
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Cursed
- Days of Thunder
- Dreamland*
- Drillbit Taylor
- Duplex
- Erin Brockovich
- Extraordinary Measures*
- Finding Neverland
- Flight Of The Intruder
- Frank Miller's Sin City
- Freedom Writers
- G.I. Jane*
- Gandhi
- Green Book*
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hostage
- Hotel for Dogs
- I.Q.
- In Her Skin*
- In The Bedroom
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Just Friends
- Just Like Heaven
- Kate & Leopold
- Kingpin
- Last Vegas
- Life of Pi
- Memories of a Geisha
- Mercy*
- Minari
- Monster Trucks
- Nebraska
- Norbit
- Oldboy
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- Parasite
- Patriots Day*
- Paycheck
- Pride
- Private Parts
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Rnago
- Rio Grande
- Romeo Must Die
- Sahara
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Some Kind of Wonderful
- Son of Rambow
- Southside With You
- Spell
- Stardust
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Teas Rangers
- The Addams Family
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Comeback Trail* (Paramount+ original)
- The Edge of Seventeen*
- The Four Feathers
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Last Airbender
- The Last Castle
- The Mist*
- The Prince and Me
- The Queen
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
- The Two Jakes
- The Weather Man
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- Top Five
- Trading Places
- We Were Soldiers
- Years, Mine & Ours
Tuesday, May 6
- Beckham & Friends (Live premiere)
Wednesday, May 7
- PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups (Special)
Thursday, May 8
- Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 18 premiere)
Friday, May 9
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 10 premiere)
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Unlocked (New episodes)
Monday, May 12
- Hard Truths*
Wednesday, May 14
- Air Disasters (Season 21)
- Assassin Club
- First Wives Club (Seasons 1-2)
- The Family Business (Seasons 1-3)
- Tyler Perry's Sistas (Season 4)
- Tyler Perry's The Oval (Season 4)
Thursday, May 15
- SkyMed (Season 3 premiere)
Friday, May 16
- The Chi* (Season 7 premiere)
Saturday, May 17
- The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 5)
Wednesday, May 21
- American Ganger: Trap Queens (Seasons 1-2)
- Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures! (Special)
- Tyler Perry's Zatima (Seasons 1-2)
Friday, May 23
- Couples Therapy* (Season 4 new episodes)
Monday, May 26
- American Music Awards** hosted by Jennifer Lopez
Wednesday, May 28
- Rock Paper Scissors (Season 1)
To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in May 2025