In May 2025, Paramount+ has movies and TV series coming to the streaming service that subscribers should be thrilled about (Sign up for a free trial!).

One of the highlights includes the Best Picture-winning Green Book, released in 2018. The movie follows the true story of Don Shirley's (Mahershala Ali) tour of the Deep South in the early '60s. He is joined by his driver and bodyguard, Frank “Tony Lip” Valelonga (Viggo Mortensen).

Green Book premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to critical acclaim. It grossed over $320 million during its theatrical run on a budget of $23 million.

The movie was nominated for five Oscars, winning three. Green Book's wins included Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ali), and Best Original Screenplay. Mortensen was nominated for Best Actor, and it also received a Best Editing nomination.

All the titles coming to Paramount+ in May 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in May 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. “**” indicates titles that are live-streamed from CBS for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

Thursday, May 1

A Very Brady Sequel

Addams Family Values

Aeon Flux

Atlantic City

Awake*

Black Rain

Book Club*

Bound

Bride & Prejudice

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Charlotte's Web

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Clueless

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Dreamland*

Drillbit Taylor

Duplex

Erin Brockovich

Extraordinary Measures*

Finding Neverland

Flight Of The Intruder

Frank Miller's Sin City

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane*

Gandhi

Green Book*

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hostage

Hotel for Dogs

I.Q.

In Her Skin*

In The Bedroom

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Just Friends

Just Like Heaven

Kate & Leopold

Kingpin

Last Vegas

Life of Pi

Memories of a Geisha

Mercy*

Minari

Monster Trucks

Nebraska

Norbit

Oldboy

Once Upon a Time in America

Once Upon a Time in the West

Parasite

Patriots Day*

Paycheck

Pride

Private Parts

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rnago

Rio Grande

Romeo Must Die

Sahara

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Southside With You

Spell

Stardust

Terminator: Dark Fate

Teas Rangers

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Comeback Trail* (Paramount+ original)

The Edge of Seventeen*

The Four Feathers

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Last Airbender

The Last Castle

The Mist*

The Prince and Me

The Queen

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Two Jakes

The Weather Man

Things We Lost in the Fire

Top Five

Trading Places

We Were Soldiers

Years, Mine & Ours

Tuesday, May 6

Beckham & Friends (Live premiere)

Wednesday, May 7

PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups (Special)

Thursday, May 8

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 18 premiere)

Friday, May 9

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 10 premiere)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Unlocked (New episodes)

Monday, May 12

Hard Truths*

Wednesday, May 14

Air Disasters (Season 21)

Assassin Club

First Wives Club (Seasons 1-2)

The Family Business (Seasons 1-3)

Tyler Perry's Sistas (Season 4)

Tyler Perry's The Oval (Season 4)

Thursday, May 15

SkyMed (Season 3 premiere)

Friday, May 16

The Chi* (Season 7 premiere)

Saturday, May 17

The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 5)

Wednesday, May 21

American Ganger: Trap Queens (Seasons 1-2)

Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures! (Special)

Tyler Perry's Zatima (Seasons 1-2)

Friday, May 23

Couples Therapy* (Season 4 new episodes)

Monday, May 26

American Music Awards** hosted by Jennifer Lopez

Wednesday, May 28

Rock Paper Scissors (Season 1)

