May 1, 2025 at 2:29 PM ET

Being a subscriber of Apple TV+ in May 2025 is a smart move, as plenty of new titles are coming to the streaming service. New titles include Bono: Stories of Surrender, a concert film of the U2 singer's solo tour.

Plus, Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth — which uses a version of U2's “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” in the trailers — is coming as well. That movie stars John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, and Eiza González, who previously starred in his Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare movie in 2024.

The movie follows siblings who team up to find the mythical Fountain of Youth. James Vanderbilt wrote the script, and Ritchie directed it.

What is Bono: Stories of Surrender?

Bono: Stories of Surrender is a concert film of the U2 singer's solo tour. The tour coincided with the release of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

During the show, Bono performs U2 classics in new arrangements and reads excerpts from his memoir. He is accompanied by Kate Ellis, Gemma Doherty, and Jacknife Lee for his “quarter-man show.”

Bono: Stories of Surrender will premiere at the 2025 Cannes International Film Festival. It will then be available to stream on Apple TV+ on May 30, 2025.

The Stories of Surrender Tour concluded in 2023 with an 11-show residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. It ended before U2 began their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

All of the movies and TV series coming to Apple TV+ in May 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Apple TV+ in May 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, May 2

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 1, Episode 5)

Wednesday, May 7

Carême (Episode 3)

Government Cheese (Episode 7)

The Studio (Episode 8)

Friday, May 9

Long Way Home

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 1, Episode 6)

Wednesday, May 14

Carême (Episode 4)

Government Cheese (Episode 8)

The Studio (Episode 9)

Friday, May 16

Deaf President Now!

Murderbot (Two-episode premiere)

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 1, Episode 7)

Wednesday, May 21

Carême (Episode 5)

Government Cheese (Episode 9)

The Studio (Episode 10)

Friday, May 23

Fountain of Youth

Murderbot (Episode 3)

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 1, Episode 8)

Wednesday, May 28

Carême (Episode 6)

Government Cheese (Episode 10)

Friday, May 30

Bono: Stories of Surrender

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros

Murderbot (Episode 4)

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 1, Episode 9; season finale)

To make sure you catch all of the new titles coming to Apple TV+ in May 2025