February arrives with a heavy rotation of fresh originals, returning favorites, and a deep catalog refresh that makes HBO Max feel especially stacked this month. With winter still in full swing, the service leans into intense dramas, buzzy new series, and comfort rewatches that invite long nights on the couch.

What’s Worth Watching on HBO Max This February

The biggest conversation starter is Neighbors, a new A24 backed series from Josh Safdie that turns everyday disputes into something far more unsettling, per Tomsguide. The show zooms in on petty disagreements that spiral into emotional warfare, leaning on dark humor and raw tension rather than flashy twists. It feels intimate, uncomfortable, and very much in line with Safdie’s knack for finding chaos in ordinary lives.

Another standout arrives later in the month with Portobello, a dramatic retelling of the real life downfall of Italian television star Enzo Tortora. The series revisits how accusations tied to organized crime dismantled his career and reputation almost overnight. Instead of rushing to judgment, the show carefully unpacks media pressure, legal failures, and the personal toll of public disgrace.

Movie fans get a chilling new option with Dead of Winter, a thriller that thrives on isolation. Set during a brutal blizzard, the story traps a grieving widow inside her home alongside a kidnapped young woman and the couple responsible for her captivity. The film relies more on atmosphere and moral tension than nonstop action, making it a fitting cold weather watch.

Whether you’re looking for prestige drama, nostalgic rewatches, or something unsettling to match the winter mood, HBO Max’s February lineup covers just about every lane.

Everything New on HBO Max in February 2026

February 1

42

2073

Aftermath

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Betrayed (1944)

Build for Off Road Season 2

Captains Courageous (1937)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Ferdinand

Get Him to the Greek

Get Him to the Greek Unrated

The Harvey Girls

Honky Tonk

Hop (2011)

Inconceivable

Insidious Chapter 3

Jezebel

Just Mercy

Key Largo

King Solomon’s Mines

Kitty Foyle

Lady Be Good

Laughing Sinners

The Life of Emile Zola

Life of Pi

Lone Star

The Lost Husband

Love & Basketball

Love Happens

MacGruber

MacGruber Unrated

Malcolm X

Marie Antoinette

Masterminds

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts

Mrs. Miniver

My Blind Brother

My Cousin Rachel

National Velvet

The Notebook

Now, Voyager

One Way Passage

Open Water

The Perfect Match

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Robin Hood (2010)

The Search

The Shape of Water

Silver River

The Spectacular Now

Story of Louis Pasteur

Strike Up the Band

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Modern Age

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Vacation from Marriage

Watch on the Rhine

Westbound

The Woman in Red

Wuthering Heights (1939)

The Yearling

Zola

February 2

Madam Beja Season 1

The Last Captains Season 1

Wardens of the North Season 6

February 3

90 Day Fiancé The Other Way Pillow Talk Season 7

February 5

The Murder Tapes Season 10

February 6

Batwheels Season 3B

Boys Go to Jupiter

February 7

Ready to Love Detroit Season 11

February 8

Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff

Puppy Bowl XXII

February 9

East Harbor Heroes Season 1

February 10

90 Day The Single Life Season 10

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper Season 4

February 12

Article Continues Below

Isadora Moon Season 1C

The Pope’s Exorcist

February 13

House Hunters Volume 11 Season 251

Neighbors Season 1

Middle of the Month

February 15

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 13

Like Water for Chocolate Season 2

February 16

Naked and Afraid Season 19

Tournament of Champions VII The Qualifiers

February 17

Unexpected Season 7

February 19

Murder In Glitterball City

February 20

Banksters Season 1

Dead of Winter

Fit for a Killer

Portobello Season 1

Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses

February 24

Contraband Seized at the Border Season 8

February 25

Holmes on Homes Building a Legacy Season 1

Lost Women of Alaska

February 27