HBO Max refuses to slow down as September 2025 begins. The streamer is packing its library with 72 fresh films and 60 television series, creating one of its most balanced release slates yet, Techradar reports. Leading the charge are two highly anticipated A24 films. First comes Friendship, a dark comedy starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson, which lands on September 5. The following week, Alex Garland’s tense war drama Warfare arrives on September 12, promising gritty action and sharp political undertones.
Television fans also get a heavy-hitter this month. Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey headline a new Brad Ingelsby crime drama, a limited series that recalls the moody atmosphere of Mare of Easttown. With its promise of tough dialogue and Philadelphia grit, it has all the ingredients to become the next water-cooler show.
Beyond new originals, HBO Max continues to deliver an enviable mix of genres. From documentaries and live CNN specials to Food Network staples like Chopped and Halloween Wars, the streamer once again proves its ability to cover every mood. Anime fans also gain library gems such as Your Name and Children Who Chase Lost Voices, while horror enthusiasts can revisit Evil Dead II, The Cabin in the Woods, and Se7en.
Complete list of HBO Max releases for September 2025
September 1
- A Life of Her Own
- Almost Christmas
- Barney's World, Season 1D
- Caged (1950)
- Charley Chase Silent Shorts
- Children Who Chase Lost Voices
- December 7th (1943)
- Dog Day Afternoon
- Emmanuelle (2024)
- Evil Dead II (1987)
- Fireworks (2017)
- Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
- Gasoline Alley (1951)
- Ghost Cat Anzu
- Goodfellas
- Helen of Troy (1956)
- Jonah Hex
- Keeper of the Flame (1942)
- Kismet (1944)
- Lonely Castle in the Mirror
- Love & Pop
- Man From The Black Hills
- Mary of Scotland
- Misery
- Montana Incident
- Mr. District Attorney
- Murder Is My Beat
- Mystery Street
- Night Nurse
- No End in Sight
- No Questions Asked
- Nobody Lives Forever
- On Dangerous Ground (1951)
- Our Miss Brooks
- Our Vines Have Tender Grapes
- Pirate Radio
- Presenting Princess Shaw
- Prometheus
- Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)
- Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)
- Safe Haven
- Scene of the Crime
- Se7en
- Selena (1997)
- Shadow of a Woman
- Splinter (2008)
- Stranger on Horseback
- Summer Storm (1944)
- Susan and God
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
- The Charge at Feather River
- The Command (1954)
- The Fallen Sparrow
- The Fate of the Furious
- The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director's Cut
- The Place Promised in Our Early Days
- The Sea of Grass
- The Secret Garden (1949)
- The Sitter (2011)
- The Sitter: Unrated (2011)
- The Woman in White (1948)
- The Woman on the Beach
- Thirteen Women
- Veronica Mars (2014)
- Vigil in the Night
- When Ladies Meet (1941)
- Without Love
- Young Bess
- Your Name
2
- The 33
September 3
- Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 4 (FOOD Network)
- Guy's Grocery Games, Season 39 (FOOD Network)
- Modern Warfare 2.0, Season 1 (Science)
4
- Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)
- The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America's Greatest Architect, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
September 5
- Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2F (Cartoon Network)
- Friendship (A24)
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 204 (HGTV)
- House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 245 (HGTV)
- Live Aid: When Rock ‘n' Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)
- Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)
- My Lottery Dream Home, Season 17 (HGTV)
September 6
- Maneet's Eats, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
7
- Magnolia Table: At The Farm, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
- Task (HBO Original)
- We Baby Bears, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
- Have I Got News For You, Season 3 (CNN Original)
September 9
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 7 (TLC)
- Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 7 (Discovery)
- Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)
10
- The Tech Bro Murders
September 11
- Dylan's Playtime Adventures, Season 1C (Max Original)
- Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Season 3B (HGTV)
12
- Warfare (A24)
September 13
- Vacation House Rules, Season 6 (HGTV)
14
- Build for Off-Road, Season 2
- Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)
September 15
- Signs of a Psychopath, Season 10 (ID)
- Truck U, Season 21
16
- Chopped: Volume 4, Season 62 (FOOD Network)
- Halloween Baking Championship, Season 11 (FOOD Network)
September 17
- 100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)
- Built in the Bronx (Discovery)
- Truck Dynasty, Season 1 (Discovery)
18
- Bea's Block, Season 1D (Max Original)
- Destruction Decoded, Season 1 (Science)
- Sin City Rehab, Season 1 (HGTV)
- Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)
20
- Scariest House in America, Season 2 (HGTV)
September 21
- Greatest Mysteries Ever, Season 2 (Science)
22
- Halloween Wars, Season 15 (FOOD Network)
September 23
- American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)
- The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t), Season 1 (discovery+)
- Seeking Sister Wife, Season 6 (TLC)
- The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)
24
- Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2 (Discovery)
September 25
- Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5 (HGTV)
- On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28 (ID)
- Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos, Season 1
26
- Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)
- The Graft, Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)
September 27
- 90 Day Diaries, Season 7 (TLC)
- Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)
28
- Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 1 (OWN)
September 29
- Sister Wives, Season 20 (TLC)
- Two Guys Garage, Season 24
- Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)
30
- Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (CNN Original)
- Good Cop/Bad Cop, Season 1
- My Happy Place (CNN Original)
- Prime Minister (HBO Original)