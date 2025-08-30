HBO Max refuses to slow down as September 2025 begins. The streamer is packing its library with 72 fresh films and 60 television series, creating one of its most balanced release slates yet, Techradar reports. Leading the charge are two highly anticipated A24 films. First comes Friendship, a dark comedy starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson, which lands on September 5. The following week, Alex Garland’s tense war drama Warfare arrives on September 12, promising gritty action and sharp political undertones.

Television fans also get a heavy-hitter this month. Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey headline a new Brad Ingelsby crime drama, a limited series that recalls the moody atmosphere of Mare of Easttown. With its promise of tough dialogue and Philadelphia grit, it has all the ingredients to become the next water-cooler show.

Beyond new originals, HBO Max continues to deliver an enviable mix of genres. From documentaries and live CNN specials to Food Network staples like Chopped and Halloween Wars, the streamer once again proves its ability to cover every mood. Anime fans also gain library gems such as Your Name and Children Who Chase Lost Voices, while horror enthusiasts can revisit Evil Dead II, The Cabin in the Woods, and Se7en.

Complete list of HBO Max releases for September 2025

September 1

A Life of Her Own

Almost Christmas

Barney's World, Season 1D

Caged (1950)

Charley Chase Silent Shorts

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

December 7th (1943)

Dog Day Afternoon

Emmanuelle (2024)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Fireworks (2017)

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Gasoline Alley (1951)

Ghost Cat Anzu

Goodfellas

Helen of Troy (1956)

Jonah Hex

Keeper of the Flame (1942)

Kismet (1944)

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Love & Pop

Man From The Black Hills

Mary of Scotland

Misery

Montana Incident

Mr. District Attorney

Murder Is My Beat

Mystery Street

Night Nurse

No End in Sight

No Questions Asked

Nobody Lives Forever

On Dangerous Ground (1951)

Our Miss Brooks

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes

Pirate Radio

Presenting Princess Shaw

Prometheus

Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)

Safe Haven

Scene of the Crime

Se7en

Selena (1997)

Shadow of a Woman

Splinter (2008)

Stranger on Horseback

Summer Storm (1944)

Susan and God

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Charge at Feather River

The Command (1954)

The Fallen Sparrow

The Fate of the Furious

The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director's Cut

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

The Sea of Grass

The Secret Garden (1949)

The Sitter (2011)

The Sitter: Unrated (2011)

The Woman in White (1948)

The Woman on the Beach

Thirteen Women

Veronica Mars (2014)

Vigil in the Night

When Ladies Meet (1941)

Without Love

Young Bess

Your Name

2

The 33

September 3

Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 4 (FOOD Network)

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 39 (FOOD Network)

Modern Warfare 2.0, Season 1 (Science)

4

Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America's Greatest Architect, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

September 5

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2F (Cartoon Network)

Friendship (A24)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 204 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 245 (HGTV)

Live Aid: When Rock ‘n' Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 17 (HGTV)

September 6

Maneet's Eats, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

7

Magnolia Table: At The Farm, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Task (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)

Have I Got News For You, Season 3 (CNN Original)

September 9

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 7 (TLC)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 7 (Discovery)

Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)

10

The Tech Bro Murders

September 11

Dylan's Playtime Adventures, Season 1C (Max Original)

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Season 3B (HGTV)

12

Warfare (A24)

September 13

Vacation House Rules, Season 6 (HGTV)

14

Build for Off-Road, Season 2

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

September 15

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 10 (ID)

Truck U, Season 21

16

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 62 (FOOD Network)

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 11 (FOOD Network)

September 17

100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)

Built in the Bronx (Discovery)

Truck Dynasty, Season 1 (Discovery)

18

Bea's Block, Season 1D (Max Original)

Destruction Decoded, Season 1 (Science)

Sin City Rehab, Season 1 (HGTV)

Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)

20

Scariest House in America, Season 2 (HGTV)

September 21

Greatest Mysteries Ever, Season 2 (Science)

22

Halloween Wars, Season 15 (FOOD Network)

September 23

American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)

The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t), Season 1 (discovery+)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 6 (TLC)

The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)

24

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2 (Discovery)

September 25

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5 (HGTV)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28 (ID)

Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos, Season 1

26

Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)

The Graft, Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)

September 27

90 Day Diaries, Season 7 (TLC)

Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)

28

Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 1 (OWN)

September 29

Sister Wives, Season 20 (TLC)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)

30