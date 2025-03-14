Another weekend means another slate of titles coming to Hulu from March 14-16, 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

This weekend, there are a few exciting movies coming, such as David Fincher's Fight Club and Christopher Nolan's The Prestige. Additionally, Bill Burr's new comedy special, Drop Dead Years, is coming as well.

The first highlight is Fight Club, Fincher's 1999 movie. It was his fourth movie after Alien 3, Seven, and The Game. Fight Club was not a box office smash hit, only grossing $100 million on a $63 million budget.

However, it has since become a cult classic. Fight Club is based on Chuck Palahniuk's novel of the same name from 1996. It follows Edward Norton's character, who is unhappy with his white-collar job, so he forms a fight club.

He creates it with Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), a salesman. Around this time, Norton's character gets involved with Marla Singer( Bonham Carter).

Fight Club was Fincher's first and only collaboration with writer Jim Uhls. Fincher previously worked with Fight Club star Pitt in 1995 when making Seven.

Since Fight Club, Fincher has directed several acclaimed movies, such as Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl.

Recently, Fincher began a collaborative relationship with Netflix. He first directed Mank for them in 2020. In 2023, he made The Killer for the streaming service.

What is The Prestige about?

Additionally, Nolan's The Prestige will be coming to Hulu this weekend. He co-wrote the script with his brother, Jonathan Nolan. The Prestige was released was released in between Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight in 2006.

It stars Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as rival magicians in London, England. They are both trying to perfect their teleportation illusions.

Michael Caine, who frequently collaborates with Nolan, also stars in it. As does Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall, Andy Serkis, and David Bowie.

The Prestige grossed over $109 million worldwide on a budget of $40 million at the box office. The Nolan brothers wrote the script based on the 1995 novel of the same name written by Christopher Priest. It received two Oscar nominations in 2007 — Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction.

After The Prestige, Nolan went on to make the critically acclaimed Dark Knight. He has since directed Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer.

Currently, Nolan is filming his 13th feature film, The Odyssey. As the title suggests, it is an adaptation of Homer's epic. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron will star in it.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (March 14-16, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend, March 14-16, 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, March 14

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (Special premiere)

Fight Club

Force of Nature: The Dry 2

The Last of the Mohicans

The Prestige

True Lies

Saturday, March 15

Premonition

Premonition En Español

The Roundup: No Way Out

The Roundup: Punishment

