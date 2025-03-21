This weekend (March 21-23, 2025), Hulu has five new movies and TV series coming to the streaming service (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is the 2021 documentary The Jesus Music. The documentary follows the history of contemporary Christian music. Its rise in pop culture is shown throughout the movie.

It features real-life Christian musicians. Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Lecrae, and Lauren Daigle are all featured in the documentary as well.

Lionsgate distributed The Jesus Music. It was released on October 1, 2021. The Jesus Music received a GMA Dove Award for Inspirational Film/Series of the Year at the 2022 ceremony.

The new arrivals for the weekend come a day after Hulu's premiere of O'Dessa. O'Dessa is a post-apocalyptical musical that stars Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett, and Regina Hall.

It follows a farm girl who journeys to retrieve a family heirloom and rescue her love. Geremy Jasper wrote and directed O'Dessa, which premiered at the 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival on March 8. It was subsequently released on March 20 on the streaming service.

O'Dessa star Sink is best known for playing Max Mayfield in Netflix's Stranger Things. She joined the cast in the second season and has remained a fixture of the main cast.

She also gained fame for her role in a Broadway production of Annie. Sink has also had roles in TV series such as Blue Bloods, American Odyssey, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Her other movie roles include The Glass Castle, Fear Street Part Two and Part Three, The Whale, and Dear Zoe.

Friday, March 21

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Saturday, March 22

The Jesus Music

Sunday, March 23

The Machine

The Machine En Español

