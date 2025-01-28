Netflix is kicking off February with a fresh lineup of films, shows, and original content, offering something for everyone, Techradar reports. The platform continues to strengthen its international appeal with the return of hit series like Graveyard while rolling out original titles such as Celebrity Bear Hunt and Dog Days Out. Beloved classics like Parasite and The Nice Guys are also joining the roster, alongside family-friendly options such as Happy Feet and animated hits like Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

From gripping dramas to lighthearted comedies, Netflix has carefully curated a slate that caters to diverse tastes. As the month unfolds, major titles like Love is Blind and Cobra Kai make their highly anticipated returns, keeping viewers engaged week after week. Below, we break down what’s arriving and when, so you can plan your February binge sessions accordingly.

Must-Watch Highlights for February

The month begins with the arrival of Academy Award-winning films like Parasite and fan-favorite thrillers such as It. Families can enjoy animated classics like Space Jam, while action fans can look forward to Sylvester Stallone's Rambo. For those seeking fresh originals, February delivers Netflix-exclusive shows like Supreme Models: Limited Series and intriguing dramas such as The Åre Murders.

Netflix's dedication to global storytelling shines through with international releases like Sintonia and The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan. Meanwhile, romantic comedies and dramas are plentiful as Valentine's Day approaches, with titles like Love Forever and The Most Beautiful Girl in the World. The lineup ensures there’s never a dull moment, whether you’re after a thrilling mystery, a light laugh, or an animated adventure.

Complete List of February Releases

February 1

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix anime)

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8)

It

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

2

The Founder

3

Bogotá: City of the Lost (Netflix original movie)

4

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

5

Alone Australia (Season 1)

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Netflix original series)

Envious (Season 2)

Grimsburg (Season 1)

Kinda Pregnant (original movie)

Prison Cell 211 (original series)

Sintonia (Season 5)

6

Apple Cider Vinegar (original series)

The Åre Murders (original series)

Cassandra (original series)

Golden Kamuy – The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido (original series)

Supreme Models: Limited Series

Sweet Magnolias (Season 4)

7

A Different World (Seasons 1-6)

The Conners (Season 6)

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (original series)

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua Part 1

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4)

8

SAKAMOTO DAYS (New episode)

Spencer

10

Aftermath

American Pickers (Season 16)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Surviving Black Hawk Down (Netflix documentary)

11

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool (Netflix comedy special)

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025

Peninsula

Train to Busan

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (original movie)

12

Death Before the Wedding (original movie)

Honeymoon Crasher (original movie)

13

Cobra Kai (Season 6 Part 3)

Dog Days Out (original series)

The Exchange (Season 2)

La Dolce Villa (original movie)

Resident Alien (Season 3)

Trial by Fire

14

I Am Married…But! (original series)

Love Is Blind (Season 8)

Melo Movie (original series)

Valeria (Season 4)

Dhoom Dhaam (original movie)

Love Forever (original movie)

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (original movie)

Umjolo: There is No Cure (original movie)

15

SAKAMOTO DAYS (New episode)

16

Don't Let Go

Gold

Ted 2

17

Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 11)

18

Court of Gold (original series)

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025

Offline Love (Netflix original series)

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode (Netflix comedy special)

19

My Family (original series)

To Catch a Killer

20

Operation Finale

Zero Day (original series)

22

SAKAMOTO DAYS (New episode)

23

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Netflix live event)

25

Full Swing (Season 3)

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025

Really Love

Watcher

26

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 5-6)

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (Netflix original documentary)

27

Demon City (Netflix original movie)

Running Point (Netflix original series)

Toxic Town (Netflix original series)

The Wrong Track (Netflix original movie)

28