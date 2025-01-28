Netflix is kicking off February with a fresh lineup of films, shows, and original content, offering something for everyone, Techradar reports. The platform continues to strengthen its international appeal with the return of hit series like Graveyard while rolling out original titles such as Celebrity Bear Hunt and Dog Days Out. Beloved classics like Parasite and The Nice Guys are also joining the roster, alongside family-friendly options such as Happy Feet and animated hits like Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
From gripping dramas to lighthearted comedies, Netflix has carefully curated a slate that caters to diverse tastes. As the month unfolds, major titles like Love is Blind and Cobra Kai make their highly anticipated returns, keeping viewers engaged week after week. Below, we break down what’s arriving and when, so you can plan your February binge sessions accordingly.
Must-Watch Highlights for February
The month begins with the arrival of Academy Award-winning films like Parasite and fan-favorite thrillers such as It. Families can enjoy animated classics like Space Jam, while action fans can look forward to Sylvester Stallone's Rambo. For those seeking fresh originals, February delivers Netflix-exclusive shows like Supreme Models: Limited Series and intriguing dramas such as The Åre Murders.
Netflix's dedication to global storytelling shines through with international releases like Sintonia and The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan. Meanwhile, romantic comedies and dramas are plentiful as Valentine's Day approaches, with titles like Love Forever and The Most Beautiful Girl in the World. The lineup ensures there’s never a dull moment, whether you’re after a thrilling mystery, a light laugh, or an animated adventure.
Complete List of February Releases
February 1
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix anime)
- Cult of Chucky
- From Prada to Nada
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet Two
- Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8)
- It
- Magic Mike XXL
- Miss Congeniality
- The Nice Guys
- Parasite
- Queen & Slim
- Richie Rich
- Space Jam
- Spanglish
- Two Weeks Notice
- The Wedding Planner
2
- The Founder
3
- Bogotá: City of the Lost (Netflix original movie)
4
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025
5
- Alone Australia (Season 1)
- Celebrity Bear Hunt (Netflix original series)
- Envious (Season 2)
- Grimsburg (Season 1)
- Kinda Pregnant (original movie)
- Prison Cell 211 (original series)
- Sintonia (Season 5)
6
- Apple Cider Vinegar (original series)
- The Åre Murders (original series)
- Cassandra (original series)
- Golden Kamuy – The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido (original series)
- Supreme Models: Limited Series
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 4)
7
- A Different World (Seasons 1-6)
- The Conners (Season 6)
- The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (original series)
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua Part 1
- Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4)
8
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (New episode)
- Spencer
10
- Aftermath
- American Pickers (Season 16)
- Rambo (2008)
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Surviving Black Hawk Down (Netflix documentary)
11
- Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool (Netflix comedy special)
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025
- Peninsula
- Train to Busan
- The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (original movie)
12
- Death Before the Wedding (original movie)
- Honeymoon Crasher (original movie)
13
- Cobra Kai (Season 6 Part 3)
- Dog Days Out (original series)
- The Exchange (Season 2)
- La Dolce Villa (original movie)
- Resident Alien (Season 3)
- Trial by Fire
14
- I Am Married…But! (original series)
- Love Is Blind (Season 8)
- Melo Movie (original series)
- Valeria (Season 4)
- Dhoom Dhaam (original movie)
- Love Forever (original movie)
- The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (original movie)
- Umjolo: There is No Cure (original movie)
15
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (New episode)
16
- Don't Let Go
- Gold
- Ted 2
17
- Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 11)
18
- Court of Gold (original series)
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025
- Offline Love (Netflix original series)
- Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode (Netflix comedy special)
19
- My Family (original series)
- To Catch a Killer
20
- Operation Finale
- Zero Day (original series)
22
- SAKAMOTO DAYS (New episode)
23
- The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Netflix live event)
25
- Full Swing (Season 3)
- The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025
- Really Love
- Watcher
26
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 5-6)
- Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (Netflix original documentary)
27
- Demon City (Netflix original movie)
- Running Point (Netflix original series)
- Toxic Town (Netflix original series)
- The Wrong Track (Netflix original movie)
28
- Aitana: Metamorphosis (Netflix original documentary)
- Despicable Me 4
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Squad 36 (Netflix original movie)