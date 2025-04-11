Netflix is welcoming four new titles to its catalog this weekend, building on an already packed April lineup that’s kept fans binging, per PopCulture. With a blend of sinister storytelling, quirky romance, and character-driven comedy, these additions offer something for every type of viewer.

Murder, Romance, and Control: The Gardener Digs Deep

At the top of the list this weekend is The Gardener, a new Netflix original series that’s as unsettling as it is unpredictable. Set in a picturesque but deceptive garden center, the story follows Elmer, a quiet man emotionally scarred by an accident, and his overbearing mother, La China Jurado. While the family business appears to thrive in botany, it secretly doubles as a murder-for-hire operation. Elmer’s world begins to shift when he’s tasked with eliminating Violet, a sweet preschool teacher, but finds himself smitten instead. What follows is a tense and twisted emotional journey as he navigates newfound feelings while his mother becomes the very real threat he must face.

Family Feuds Go Global in Meet the Khumalos

If you're craving lighter fare, Meet the Khumalos brings laughter and chaos. This South African comedy film tells the story of two once-close friends turned rival moms. Their falling out takes a wild turn when they discover their children are romantically involved. From petty pranks to neighborhood warfare, this satirical slice of suburban life is full of personality, proving love can spark drama at any age.

Black Mirror Season 7 Returns With Surprises

Black Mirror fans have more than enough to chew on with Season 7 now streaming. Known for its dystopian storytelling and tech-driven moral tales, the anthology show makes a bold move by introducing its first-ever sequel episode. There’s also a Bandersnatch spinoff to explore, giving viewers a chance to dive even deeper into the show's warped digital universe. While opinions vary on each season, the series continues to stir conversation and define what speculative fiction looks like in today’s streaming age.

One Piece of Heart, One Piece of Mystery

Also added this week: Resident Playbook, a new series for medical drama lovers that dives into hospital life and personal resilience; Frozen Hot Boys, a Thai comedy film with unexpected twists and a mysterious premise; Moonrise, a Japanese anime that explores futuristic space survival; and North of North, a Canadian drama set in a remote town with secrets buried beneath the snow.

Closing out the weekend is Life or Something Like It, a classic romantic dramedy that reminds viewers how unpredictable life — and love — can really be.

New on Netflix – Full List

Released April 10

Black Mirror: Season 7 (GB) Netflix Series

Frozen Hot Boys (TH) Netflix Film

Moonrise (JP) Netflix Anime

North of North (CA) Netflix Series

April 11

Meet the Khumalos Netflix Film

The Gardener Netflix Series

12

Resident Playbook Netflix Series

13