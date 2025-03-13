Despite past rumblings, Oasis will document their 2025 reunion tour with the help of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight with a new documentary.

The documentary film was announced on March 13, 2025. The Peaky Blinders creator will produce it, and Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace will direct it.

Details about the project are being kept under wraps. Previously, Southern and Lovelace directed a documentary and concert film for LCD Soundsystem.

A release date for the Oasis documentary has not been announced. However, it will likely integrate footage from their tour, so expect it after it winds down.

Hopefully, they decide to record footage from various concerts around the world. The crowds will be hyped up to see them, and that should be shown in the film.

The announcement debunks Liam Gallagher's past comments. Previously, Gallagher denied reports that an Oasis documentary was coming in 2025. Perhaps he was under an embargo until the actual announcement came.

Oasis' 2025 reunion tour

On July 4, 2025, Oasis will start their first concert tour since 2009. The band previously broke up following the cancelation of two festival shows. First, they canceled a show at the V Festival, and shortly after, they canceled their Rock en Seine gig.

After the breakup, the remaining Oasis members and Liam Gallagher formed Beady Eye. They remained together until 2014, and they released two studio albums as a group.

Noel Gallagher went and formed the High Flying Birds. They have released four studio albums so far, including their self-titled debut album in 2011.

The Oasis reunion tour was announced in August 2024, days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe. It was initially announced as a 14-date European tour before more shows were announced.

Now, Oasis will visit North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. A total of 41 dates have been announced ranging from July 4-November 23, 2025.

It is a major moment in pop culture history. Given how much the Gallagher brothers traded shots while the band was broken up, their reuniting was unfathomable. Now, they will give fans what they have wanted for years.