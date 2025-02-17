Once again, it does not sound like Oasis will be doing press during their 2025 reunion tour, according to lead singer Liam Gallagher.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, an Oasis fan quoted a report about an upcoming documentary about the band's reunion tour coming “later this year.” The documentary would allegedly include interviews with Liam and Noel Gallagher and rehearsal footage. The insider also alleged that the documentary would feature footage from the tour as well.

However, Gallagher shut this down. It does not sound like the band will be doing interviews and photoshoots before the tour. Instead, it will just be “rock and roll.”

“No films[,] no [documentaries,] no interviews[,] no more photos[,] just [rock and roll],” Gallagher responded on X.

We will see if Oasis gets any kind of documentary or special before their 2025 reunion tour with Liam and Noel Gallagher. Understandably, they are not interested in doing interviews.

Previously, Liam gave a reason for this. “We don't want to do interviews [because] we're scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship,” he said on X.

With under five months to go before the tour begins, promotion will get underway soon. Do not expect a documentary about the band's initial breakup and subsequent reunion, though.

Oasis' upcoming 2025 reunion tour

On July 4, 2025, Oasis will begin their long-awaited reunion tour in Cardiff, Wales. They will embark on their first tour in 16 years after the Dig Out Your Soul Tour in 2009.

The band broke up during that tour after Noel Gallagher left the band. This came after they had to cancel two festival shows, at the V Festival and Rock en Seine. The latter cancellation was the last straw, with Noel releasing a statement after revealing that he was leaving the band.

He would then form the High Flying Birds. They have released four studio albums as a group to date. Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher and the remaining Oasis members continued under a new name, Beady Eye. They released two albums before their eventual break up in 2014.

While they were broken up, Liam and Noel Gallagher frequently traded public shots at each other in the media. However, a reunion tour was announced on August 27, 2024. The announcement came days before the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The tour starts in Cardiff, Wales, at Principality Stadium. They will then take the tour to the Gallagher brothers' hometown of Manchester, England, for five shows from July 11-20.

Oasis will then perform five shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. They will perform in Scotland and Ireland before bringing the tour to North America for nine shows.

After a brief return to England for two more shows at Wembley Stadium, Oasis will take their reunion tour to Asia for shows in South Korea and Japan. It will then go to Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil before concluding.

As of now, the Oasis reunion tour is set to consist of 41 shows across the various legs. Cage the Elephant, Richard Ashcroft, and Cast will open for them on the tour.