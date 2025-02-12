During his surprise show in New York City at the Bowery Ballroom, Paul McCartney played songs from his Beatles, Wings, and solo discography throughout the setlist. However, one song particularly stood out.

He played “Mrs. Vanderbilt” from Wings' Band on the Run during the show. The song was the first single released for Band on the Run. However, it was only released in certain territories, such as Australia.

McCartney played the song in the 10th slot of his setlist. It was performed in between two Beatles songs — “From Me to You” and “Blackbird.”

This was the first time since August 14, 2013, McCarney played the song during an actual concert. He similarly played it in between two Beatles songs, “Lovely Rita” and “Eleanor Rigby.”

Since then, McCartney has only performed the song during his pre-concert VIP soundchecks. He did play it during a surprise show in Liverpool, England, during the Egypt Station promotional tour on July 25, 2018, as well.

The surprise Bowery Ballroom show

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, McCartney announced a surprise show at the Bowery Ballroom. Tickets were only available to purchase at the venue's box office, and they sold out in minutes.

Hundreds of McCartney fans were able to witness the intimate show. It is unclear if he is planning on more intimate shows like the Bowery Ballroom gig in the near future.

He recently concluded the Got Back Tour on December 19, 2024, in London, England. It concluded three years of shows on the tour, which was his first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCartney closed it out in style as well. He brought out the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood to perform “Get Back.” Additionally, McCartney brought out his Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, to perform together as well.

What he will do next is unknown. McCartney has expressed his desire to finish his next album. However, he also could be getting ready for another run of shows on his tour.

The Got Back Tour started in April 2022 in Spokane, Washington. He initially performed a North American leg before culminating the year with a headlining set at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2022.

The following year, McCartney took the tour to Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. He then embarked on the most extensive itinerary of the tour.

This included a run of European shows. McCartney had not performed in Europe since 2018's Freshen Up Tour. He performed in France, Spain, and England to close out the 2024 leg of the Got Back Tour.

Paul McCartney's Bowery Ballroom show full setlist

Below is the full setlist for Paul McCartney's show in New York City at the Bowery Ballroom. It was mostly a shortened version of his setlist from the Got Back Tour.

“A Hard Day's Night”

“Letting Go”

“Got to Get You Into My Life”

“Let Me Roll It”

“My Valentine”

“Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five”

“Maybe I'm Amazed”

“I've Just Seen a Face”

“From Me to You”

“Mrs. Vanderbilt”

“Blackbird”

“Come On to Me”

“Jet”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“Get Back”

“Now and Then”

“Lady Madonna”

“Let It Be”

“Hey Jude”

Encore